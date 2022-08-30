Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hugh Sheridan Sings Neil Diamond In SOLITARY MAN; 2nd Show Added!

In this live concert twenty-five Neil Diamond masterpieces will be performed by 20 of Australia's finest artists, musicians and singers.

Register for Australia - Melbourne News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Hugh Sheridan Sings Neil Diamond In SOLITARY MAN; 2nd Show Added!

Good times never seemed so good! Hugh Sheridan's specially staged and produced Live Concert event SOLITARY MAN went on sale two weeks ago and already the first Sydney show is virtually sold out. Accordingly, the Promoters are proud to announce that a 2nd show will be performed at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday 22 October.

Tickets go on sale 9am Monday 5 September. In this live concert twenty-five Neil Diamond masterpieces will be performed by 20 of Australia's finest artists, musicians and singers.

These concert events follow Hugh's astounding vocal performances on Channel 10's The Masked Singer. Judges and audiences alike were stupefied by the quality of Hugh's voice.

SOLITARY MAN includes Hot August Night Classics such as Crunchy Granola Suite, Cracklin' Rosie, Sweet Caroline, Holy Holly, I am I said, and Song Sung Blue, superbly balanced by Diamond's reflective love ballads and the lyrical beauty of songs like Love on The Rocks, Play Me, and Canta Libre. The fabulous pure pop genius of 60's tunes I'm a believer, Girl You'll Be A Woman Soon, and Red Red Wine which have leapt generations will also be featured.

Neil Diamond has a singular place in the pantheon of popular music. His is the story of how an introspective kid from Brooklyn went from struggling songwriter to multiplatinum global superstar both as songwriter and entertainer.

Diamond is extraordinarily popular in Australia, estimated per capita, more than any other country in the world. His 1972 double concert album, Hot August Night, was a phenomenon here spending 224 weeks on the Australian charts and thought to be part of the musical collection of one in five Australian homes. Four days ago on 24 August the world celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the release of Hot August Night.

Hugh Sheridan is an exceptional talent who possesses a unique voice, radiates energy, charisma and a winning personality on stage. Hugh wanted to be a singer like his Father from a very early age. His Dad sang Jazz and swing in Adelaide. Hugh would watch Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra and recognised that he wanted to be an entertainer who could sing, dance and act. His parents sent him to his first acting school at 5, and at 14 he went to the Australian Ballet school, then the Victorian College of the Arts to study music, singing Opera, and then to NIDA.

Hugh Sheridan's SOLITARY MAN premieres in Canberra on Wednesday 19 October with performances in Sydney on Friday 21 October and Melbourne on Friday 28 October.

Hugh Sheridan sings Neil Diamond - two stars, one iconic event, a concert not to be missed.

Sydney

Venue Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Date & Time Friday 21 October

Saturday 22 October - NEW SHOW ON SALE

Bookings www.sydneyoperahouse.com

Canberra

Venue Canberra Theatre

Date & Time Wednesday 19 October

Bookings from 9am Thursday 1 September

www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au or (02) 6275 2700

Melbourne

Venue Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Date & Time Friday 28 October

Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au





More Hot Stories For You


MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Is Coming To Melbourne And PerthMADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Is Coming To Melbourne And Perth
August 30, 2022

The international touring production of the ferociously funny Madagascar - the Musical will roar into Melbourne and Perth after it opens in Sydney in December.
ALICE IN WONDERLAND Will Open in Melbourne at the Athenaeum TheatreALICE IN WONDERLAND Will Open in Melbourne at the Athenaeum Theatre
August 30, 2022

The internationally acclaimed theatrical masterpiece Alice in Wonderland is coming to Melbourne for six performances only January 6 and 7 (11am, 2pm and 7pm).
Enda Markey Presents BOUBLIL & SCHÖNBERG IN CONVERSATION in Melbourne and SydneyEnda Markey Presents BOUBLIL & SCHÖNBERG IN CONVERSATION in Melbourne and Sydney
August 29, 2022

Through five decades of prolific collaboration, lyricist Alain Boublil and composer Claude-Michel Schönberg have graced world stages with timeless classics including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. Two of the most successful creators of musical theatre in history, they are coming to Australia to participate in a rare “In Conversation” event, where they will share stories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about their iconic careers, including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.
Jimmy Carr Brings TERRIBLY FUNNY on Australian Tour in 2023Jimmy Carr Brings TERRIBLY FUNNY on Australian Tour in 2023
August 29, 2022

With more shows added and selling fast, Australian fans are in for a real treat when Jimmy Carr unleashes his comic brilliance from January 2023.
Musica Viva Appoints Anne Frankenburg as CEOMusica Viva Appoints Anne Frankenburg as CEO
August 28, 2022

The Board of Musica Viva Australia has appointed Anne Frankenberg to the position of Chief Executive Officer, taking the reins from Hywel Sims, who has led the acclaimed chamber music company since 2018 and will depart the post to return to the USA.