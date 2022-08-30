Hugh Sheridan Sings Neil Diamond In SOLITARY MAN; 2nd Show Added!

Good times never seemed so good! Hugh Sheridan's specially staged and produced Live Concert event SOLITARY MAN went on sale two weeks ago and already the first Sydney show is virtually sold out. Accordingly, the Promoters are proud to announce that a 2nd show will be performed at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday 22 October.

Tickets go on sale 9am Monday 5 September. In this live concert twenty-five Neil Diamond masterpieces will be performed by 20 of Australia's finest artists, musicians and singers.

These concert events follow Hugh's astounding vocal performances on Channel 10's The Masked Singer. Judges and audiences alike were stupefied by the quality of Hugh's voice.

SOLITARY MAN includes Hot August Night Classics such as Crunchy Granola Suite, Cracklin' Rosie, Sweet Caroline, Holy Holly, I am I said, and Song Sung Blue, superbly balanced by Diamond's reflective love ballads and the lyrical beauty of songs like Love on The Rocks, Play Me, and Canta Libre. The fabulous pure pop genius of 60's tunes I'm a believer, Girl You'll Be A Woman Soon, and Red Red Wine which have leapt generations will also be featured.

Neil Diamond has a singular place in the pantheon of popular music. His is the story of how an introspective kid from Brooklyn went from struggling songwriter to multiplatinum global superstar both as songwriter and entertainer.

Diamond is extraordinarily popular in Australia, estimated per capita, more than any other country in the world. His 1972 double concert album, Hot August Night, was a phenomenon here spending 224 weeks on the Australian charts and thought to be part of the musical collection of one in five Australian homes. Four days ago on 24 August the world celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the release of Hot August Night.

Hugh Sheridan is an exceptional talent who possesses a unique voice, radiates energy, charisma and a winning personality on stage. Hugh wanted to be a singer like his Father from a very early age. His Dad sang Jazz and swing in Adelaide. Hugh would watch Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra and recognised that he wanted to be an entertainer who could sing, dance and act. His parents sent him to his first acting school at 5, and at 14 he went to the Australian Ballet school, then the Victorian College of the Arts to study music, singing Opera, and then to NIDA.

Hugh Sheridan's SOLITARY MAN premieres in Canberra on Wednesday 19 October with performances in Sydney on Friday 21 October and Melbourne on Friday 28 October.

Hugh Sheridan sings Neil Diamond - two stars, one iconic event, a concert not to be missed.

Sydney

Venue Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Date & Time Friday 21 October

Saturday 22 October - NEW SHOW ON SALE

Bookings www.sydneyoperahouse.com

Canberra

Venue Canberra Theatre

Date & Time Wednesday 19 October

Bookings from 9am Thursday 1 September

www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au or (02) 6275 2700

Melbourne

Venue Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Date & Time Friday 28 October

Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au