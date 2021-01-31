FROZEN Heads to Melbourne in June 2021; Tickets On Sale in March

Melbourne audiences will experience the magic of Disney's Frozen when the much-anticipated Melbourne season of the hit Broadway musical opens in June 2021.

A waitlist to be first in line for tickets is now open. Those who sign up prior to Thursday 25th February 2021 will get priority access to tickets with pre-sales beginning at 9am on Monday 1st March 2021.

Book at www.frozenthemusical.com.au or 1300 558 878.

The incredible new production from the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King and Mary Poppins opens at Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre in June 2021, following its successful Australian premiere in Sydney in December 2020.

The Australian principal cast features Melbourne's Jemma Rix in the role of Elsa, Courtney Monsma as Anna, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, Sean Sinclair as Kristoff, Aljin Abella as Weselton and sharing the role of Sven, Jonathan MacMillan and Lochie McIntrye.

"The opportunity to work in Australia late last year alongside Frozen's remarkable cast, crew and orchestra creating the first international production of this gorgeous show was one of the joys of my career," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions.

"And now to bring the show to the great city of Melbourne - where we've done The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Aladdin - and to be a part of the renaissance of Melbourne's vibrant theatrical community is another honour. Australian audiences have warmly welcomed Disney Theatrical shows for decades and your extraordinary talent pool has created performers that we've been proud to present around the world. We are thrilled to be back in Melbourne."

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (The Lion King, Aladdin, Mary Poppins), Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with book by Academy Award®-winning writer Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony® Award winner Michael Grandage and choreography by Tony® Award winner Rob Ashford.

Adapted from the Disney film and original 1844 fairy tale by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen The Snow Queen, Frozen is brought to fresh theatrical life in this luxurious new musical.

Frozen's journey sweeps audiences up into its thrilling world of adventure and classic comedy. While it does feature true love, the story has become beloved around the world for breaking the princess mold of girls needing to be saved by a prince, instead, focusing on the bond of two sisters, Elsa and Anna.

The stage production features a full score, including 12 new songs from the original Academy Award-winning songwriters written especially for the stage.

Frozen opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in March 2018 with the highest box office advance in Broadway history. Frozen was also the highest grossing new musical of its Broadway season in its first year on Broadway. Its global footprint has expanded to include a North American tour, with productions due to open on the West End as well as Germany and Japan. The Australian production was the first Disney Theatrical Productions show to open worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres across the globe in March 2020.

The animated film Frozen was released by Disney on November 19, 2013 and was a critical and box office smash, earning over USD$1.28 billion in worldwide box office revenue and becoming the highest-grossing animated film at the time as well as the highest grossing musical film, before being surpassed by the remake of The Lion King in 2019. Frozen II had the highest all-time worldwide opening for an animated film and went on to gross USD$1.45 billion worldwide.

The first film won two Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), and two Grammy Awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Let It Go").

Frozen is designed by Tony® Award winning scenic and costume designer, Christopher Oram, six-time Tony® winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony® winning video designer Finn Ross, and seven-time Tony® nominated sound designer Peter Hylenski. The production team also includes acclaimed puppet designer Michael Curry, special effects designer Jeremy Chernick,

hair designer David Brian Brown and makeup designer Anne Ford-Coates. The music team is headed by music supervisor Stephen Oremus, joined by orchestrator Dave Metzger.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher).