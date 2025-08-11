FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL Extends Final Melbourne Season Through 24 August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to overwhelming demand, the high-energy hit Footloose: The Musical has announced a final Melbourne season extension, now playing at the Athenaeum Theatre through Sunday, 24 August 2025. Following its sell-out preview run in May and June, the production has been recharged, reimagined, and embraced by audiences as one of the most fun nights out of the year.

Tickets start at $69.90 and are available at footloosethemusical.com. National tour dates will be announced soon, and audiences in other cities can join the waitlist online.

Based on the iconic 1984 film starring Kevin Bacon, Footloose became a cultural phenomenon and was nominated for four Tony Awards during its Broadway run. Its story of youth, freedom, and the unifying power of music and dance continues to inspire audiences across generations.

Newcomer Jarrod Moore stars as Ren McCormick, the city kid who shakes up the small town of Bomont, where music and dancing are outlawed. Jordan Twigg plays Ariel Moore, the preacher’s daughter torn between rebellion and responsibility. Stephen Mahy (Jersey Boys, Grease) is Reverend Shaw Moore, with Sophie Weiss (Frozen, The Sound of Music) as Vi Moore, his wise and compassionate wife.

The cast also features Maverick Newman (Friends the Musical, The Boys in the Band) as Willard Hewitt, Justin Gray as Chuck Cranston, Maddison Coleman as Rusty, Andrea Zappacosta as Wendy Jo, Angela Brischetto as Urleen, Emma Russell (Moulin Rouge, Chicago) as Ethel McCormick, Shannon Foley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Uncle Wes, and ensemble members Elena Atanasovski, Niina Dell, Jack Reason (Love Never Dies, Matilda), Chad Rosete (Rent), Gabriel Tiller, Dimitri Raptis, with DaisyBoo Allen and Jake Keen as swings.

Featuring hit songs from the film’s chart-topping soundtrack—including Holding Out for a Hero, Let’s Hear It for the Boy, Almost Paradise, I’m Free, and the title anthem Footloose—the show blends exhilarating dance numbers with an uplifting message about community, connection, and the courage to stand up for change.

With lyrics by Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Dean Pitchford (with additional lyrics by Kenny Loggins), music by Tom Snow and others, and a book by Pitchford and Tony Award nominee Walter Bobbie, Footloose: The Musical remains one of the most beloved stage adaptations of a classic film.