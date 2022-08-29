Enda Markey Presents BOUBLIL & SCHÖNBERG IN CONVERSATION in Melbourne and Sydney

Through five decades of prolific collaboration, lyricist Alain Boublil and composer Claude-Michel Schönberg have graced world stages with timeless classics including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. Two of the most successful creators of musical theatre in history, they are coming to Australia to participate in a rare "In Conversation" event, where they will share stories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about their iconic careers, including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

Their numerous awards together include Grammys, Golden Globes, Tony Awards, Olivier Awards as well as an Academy Award nomination for the movie of Les Misérables. Their much loved songs include "I Dreamed A Dream", "Do You Hear The People Sing?", "On My Own", "One Day More", "The American Dream", "Bui Doi", "Woman", "Bring Him Home" and many more.

For more insight into this extraordinary pairing, take the once in a lifetime opportunity to hear them "In Conversation", giving fans insight into the creation of the most popular musicals in history - sharing tales about the shows that have won the hearts of millions of fans around the world. In Melbourne, this unforgettable event at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins will be hosted by popular TV host and musicals fan Mark Humphries, and in Sydney, the event at Sydney Opera House will be hosted by television host, comedian and radio presenter Julia Zemiro. The events will include performances of some of their treasured songs.

"As a French kid living in Australia in the 70's, I didn't have access to many French records. Luckily, a family friend had returned from France with a suitcase full of vinyl albums to keep us in touch with French culture," said Julia Zemiro. "There was one album I was obsessed with, a Rock Opera called La Revolution Française! The creators were Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil. This record, complete with a 10 page graphic novel insert depicting the characters and action all set to rock music in French, blew my tiny 10 year old mind. Little did I know then that it was the precursor to Les Misérables and world-wide domination!

"The opportunity to experience an evening of these brilliant composers' music from Les Mis to Miss Saigon at the Sydney Opera House is thrilling. The added delight? I will be in conversation with these two French legends the very next day. Join us for some deep dives Into their work and if they're not careful I might break into French song."

Mark Humphries added, "I genuinely can't believe this is happening. If you're a musical theatre lover like me, you'll know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from two of the most significant figures in the history of the form. I can't wait to speak to these titans once I pick my jaw up off the floor."

These unique "In Conversation" events sit alongside the Australian premiere of the concert spectacular Do You Hear The People Sing? which celebrates the iconic musicals of Boublil and Schönberg. The world's greatest musical theatre stars - Michael Ball, John Owen-Jones, Rachel Tucker, Bobby Fox, David Harris, Sooha Kim, Suzie Mathers and Marie Zamora - accompanied by a 12 piece ensemble and a 24 piece orchestra, will perform hit songs from the duo's record-breaking musicals including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. and their shows Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen and La Révolution Française.

"BOUBLIL & SCHÖNBERG IN CONVERSATION" DETAILS

Venue Sofitel Hotel, Collin Street, Melbourne

Dates Sunday 25 September at 3:00pm

Prices: $79 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: thepeoplesing.com

Venue Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Season Saturday 1 October at 4:00pm

Prices From $60 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings thepeoplesing.com or (02) 9250 7777

DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Dates Tuesday 27 September 7:30pm, Wednesday 28 Sept at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Prices: From $99 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: thepeoplesing.com or call 1300 182 183

Venue Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Season Friday 30 September at 8:00pm, Saturday 1 October at 8:00pm, Sunday 2 October at 2:00pm

Prices From $99 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings thepeoplesing.com or (02) 9250 7777