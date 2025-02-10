Edgar Myer Named Chair of Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Board

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Company Director and Investment Manager Edgar Myer will assume the role of MSO Chair on February 10, following the retirement of Director and Chairman Dr David Li AM after a 12-year tenure. Mr Myer joined the MSO board in March 2023.

“The MSO is an iconic organisation brimming with talented musicians and artistic teams, led by a professional management team under new CEO Richard Wigley,” said Mr Myer.

“I am humbled by the privilege of leading the MSO Board and am committed to working with them to strengthen the MSO, grow audiences and achieve the organisation’s strategic vision.”

Mr Myer will be supported by Co-Deputy Chairs, former MP Martin Foley and Founder of Wingate Financial Services Farrel Meltzer.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Mr Myer brings a broad range of skills and experiences to the role of MSO Chair. As Investment Director at Yulgilbar Group of Companies, a family office that invests across various asset classes and operating businesses, Mr Myer manages a range of investment and legal related matters.

Before moving into the world of private investment management, Mr Myer qualified as a solicitor and practiced at Gilbert + Tobin in Sydney, which included a secondment to Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York City, where he worked on a variety of transactions, investigations, and disputes over several years. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Mr Myer trained as an anthropologist, conducting fieldwork in Eastern Indonesia.

In addition to his role on the MSO Board, Mr Myer serves as a director of The Aranday Foundation, as a member of the Asialink Advisory Council, and as a member of The Myer Foundation’s Kenneth Myer Innovation Fellowships Committee. Previously, he was chair of CAUSINDY, the Conference of Australian and Indonesian Youth, and has undertaken a number of observer programs within The Myer Foundation. Mr Myer is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Mr Myer said: “As we look to the future of the MSO, I pay particular tribute to Dr David Li AM, who has made a profound contribution to the MSO and has led the board with great energy and vision.”

