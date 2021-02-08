Eddie Perfect & Margot Tanjutco To Co-Host Brunswick Ballroom Opening Gala

Melbourne's most dynamic and exciting new performance venue, the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM is thrilled to announce the Opening Gala will be hosted by one of Australia's most prolific and multi-talented performing artists Eddie Perfect alongside hilarious and captivating newcomer Margot Tanjutco. The BRUNSWICK BALLROOM OPENING GALA will take place on Thursday 4th and Friday 5th March.

The Gala promises to be a cabaret love-letter to Melbourne, celebrating our beloved arts industry reopening its doors post-pandemic in the heart of one of its iconic neighbourhoods. Revelling in the diversity, spirit and anarchy of the people who populate Melbourne, the Gala has a sampling of our finest local artists, giving a taste of the feast to come in this everything-old-is-new-again venue.

Produced by Tinderbox Productions for BRUNSWICK BALLROOM, the Gala will be directed by award-winning director and writer Dean Bryant with musical direction by Isaac Hayward, award-winning music director, multi-instrumentalist and arranger. Eddie Perfect and Margot Tanjutco will be joined on stage by jazz singer, cabaret artiste and gender transcendent diva Mama Alto, award winning stage and screen leading man Bert LaBonté, indigenous performer, composer and songwriter Jess Hitchcock, multi award-winning writer and performer Ash Flanders, acclaimed actor, singer and composer/lyricist Vidya Makan and Green Room award winning singer, songwriter and comedian Jude Perl.

'One of the greatest things about Melbourne is its live music and entertainment scene and I am beyond excited to be playing a part in celebrating the opening of this brand new venue with my co host Margot Tanjutco. As a local I can't wait to get in there to soak up the unique Brunswick vibe but also introduce all of Melbourne to this most unique and inspiring display of music, cabaret and comedy at the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM." Said Eddie Perfect.

The newly refurbished BRUNSWICK BALLROOM is located in the old Metropolis House on Sydney Road and is destined to take the mantle as one Melbourne's most dynamic and exciting performance venues. This extraordinary venue has been reimagined, refurbished and renamed and will feature the best of Australian and international music, cabaret and comedy. The upstairs ballroom accessed via the dramatic staircase features stunning stained glass domes inspired by legendary Australian artist Leonard French before expanding out onto an open-air balcony that takes in the urban streetscape below and the sights of Melbourne's skyline. Inspired by the iconic Continental Café of the 1990's in Prahran, the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM is set to become Melbourne's most eclectic and diverse entertainment and events venue.

In addition to the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM OPENING GALA, eclectic programming commences on February 25th where the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM sees legends such as Kate Ceberano, Tim Rogers, Ross Wilson, Brian Cadd, Underground Lovers and David Helfgott don the brand new stage, as well as rising stars Grace Cummings and Ben Mastwyk and Cool Sounds. D'Arcy Spiller, Girlatones and Bitch Diesel will feature as part of the Brunswick Music Festival which will also include a free gig on Tuesday 9th March by Loretta and her Boyfriends at the Brunswick Artists' Bar located downstairs at the new venue. A further line-up as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival will also be announced later this week.

The rich history of the venue dates back to the 1960s. Once a hat factory, nightclub, a wedding reception centre, French restaurant and most recently music venue The Spotted Mallard, this reincarnation the newly named BRUNSWICK BALLROOM offers patrons the chance to combine a delicious meal with a glass of wine while enjoying a great show!

Join us in Melbourne as we celebrate the coming together of music, comedy, cabaret and more matched with wonderful food and service. The BRUNSWICK BALLROOM, seating up to 290 people, combines the best of London's legendary Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and New York City institution Joe's Pub with Melbourne's own 1990's icon, The Continental Café, bringing style back to Melbourne's music scene. Downstairs boasts a secondary space, the Brunswick Artists' Bar a Sydney Road local, showcasing artwork and acoustic sounds from local artists. With all the charm and atmosphere of a country pub mixed with the furnishing and décor of a sophisticated yet understated stylish Melbourne bar.

The rebirth of the venue is spearheaded by impresario Andrew Kay AM together with actor and musician Will Ewing who takes on the role of Venue Director. They are joined by Melbourne music scene hall of famer Mary Mihelakos as Music Booker, Emma Calverley Comedy Producer booking Comedy and theatrical producer Liza McLean with Tinderbox Productions who is curating the cabaret line up. Tori Bicknell rounds out the management team as Director Food and Beverage creating a unique patron experience for live performance and events upstairs in the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM and the Brunswick Artists' Bar downstairs.

Tickets on sale now at Brunswickballroom.com.au.