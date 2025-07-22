Ed Sheeran Unveils 2026 Australia and New Zealand ‘Loop Tour’ Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ed SHeeran is heading back to Australia and New Zealand next January, February, and March with his all-new Loop Tour for a massive run of stadium shows. Ed SHeeran’s Loop Tour sees the singer returning with a brand-new live show that’ll follow the release of his new album, Play (pre-order here) – out Friday 12 September.

He will be performing at stadiums in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch (his first show there in 11 years), before heading to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Sheeran has sold nearly 200 million records globally. Recently, he was celebrated as a 12-time member of Spotify’s Billions Club, while Apple Music revealed his 2017 hit ‘Shape Of You’ was their most-streamed song of the last decade. Moreover, Ed recently surpassed 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, seeing him become the platform’s 4th most-listened to artist in the world. Sheeran’s previous Mathematics Tour spanned countless shows across the globe.

Telstra Plus Members (AU shows) can access presale tickets from Friday 25 July (times staggered) via here, while Frontier Members can access presale tickets from Monday 28 July (times staggered). Tickets go on sale to the general public from Tuesday 29 July (times staggered). For full tour and ticket information visit here.

Led by lead singles ‘Azizam’ (certified Gold and #1 at radio in AU), ‘Sapphire’ and ‘Old Phone’,​ Play is an explorative, technicolour pop album. The upcoming stadium shows will incorporate new visuals, intimate acoustic moments alongside his renowned loop pedal performances, and full stadium sing-alongs.

Ed SHeeran – THE LOOP TOUR

Friday 16 January

​GO Media Stadium | Auckland, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (2pm NZST)

​axs.com/nz

Wednesday 21 January

​Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm NZST)

​ticketek.co.nz

Saturday 24 January

​Apollo Projects Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm NZST)

​axs.com/nz

Saturday 31 January

​Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AWST)

​ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 13 February

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)

​ticketek.com.au

Saturday 14 February

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)

​ticketek.com.au

Friday 20 February

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm AEST)

​axs.com/au

Saturday 21 February

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm AEST)

​axs.com/au

Thursday 26 February

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)

​ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 27 February

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)

​ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 5 March

​Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (11.30am ACST)

​ticketek.com.au

Photo credit: Mark Surridge