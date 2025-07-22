Ed Sheeran Unveils 2026 Australia and New Zealand ‘Loop Tour’ Dates

Tickets go on sale to the general public from Tuesday 29 July.
Ed SHeeran is heading back to Australia and New Zealand next January, February, and March with his all-new Loop Tour for a massive run of stadium shows. Ed SHeeran’s Loop Tour sees the singer returning with a brand-new live show that’ll follow the release of his new album, Play (pre-order here) – out Friday 12 September.
He will be performing at stadiums in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch (his first show there in 11 years), before heading to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.
Sheeran has sold nearly 200 million records globally. Recently, he was celebrated as a 12-time member of Spotify’s Billions Club, while Apple Music revealed his 2017 hit ‘Shape Of You’ was their most-streamed song of the last decade. Moreover, Ed recently surpassed 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, seeing him become the platform’s 4th most-listened to artist in the world. Sheeran’s previous Mathematics Tour spanned countless shows across the globe.
Telstra Plus Members (AU shows) can access presale tickets from Friday 25 July (times staggered) via here, while Frontier Members can access presale tickets from Monday 28 July (times staggered). Tickets go on sale to the general public from Tuesday 29 July (times staggered). For full tour and ticket information visit here.
Led by lead singles ‘Azizam’ (certified Gold and #1 at radio in AU), ‘Sapphire’ and ‘Old Phone’, Play is an explorative, technicolour pop album. The upcoming stadium shows will incorporate new visuals, intimate acoustic moments alongside his renowned loop pedal performances, and full stadium sing-alongs.
Friday 16 January
GO Media Stadium | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (2pm NZST)
axs.com/nz
Wednesday 21 January
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm NZST)
ticketek.co.nz
Saturday 24 January
Apollo Projects Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm NZST)
axs.com/nz
Saturday 31 January
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AWST)
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 13 February
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 14 February
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)
ticketek.com.au
Friday 20 February
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm AEST)
axs.com/au
Saturday 21 February
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm AEST)
axs.com/au
Thursday 26 February
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 27 February
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)
ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday 5 March
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (11.30am ACST)
ticketek.com.au
Photo credit: Mark Surridge
