Dolly Parton Musical HERE YOU COME AGAIN Will Tour Australia

Here You Come Again, the musical comedy packed with Dolly Parton's greatest hits, is heading to Australia. Officially produced with the approval of Dolly Parton and featuring iconic songs like Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, and I Will Always Love You, this heart-warming and hilarious show will tour Australia following sold out seasons across the US and UK. Tickets for Sydney and Melbourne go on pre sale from 9am Wednesday 12th March with waitlists available for Perth, Newcastle, Canberra, and Adelaide. General public tickets on sale for Melbourne and Sydney – Friday 14th March.

In a celebration of Dolly's biggest hits, Here You Come Again is a rollicking, joyous musical comedy that delivers charm, wit, and an unforgettable soundtrack that will have you saying ‘I Will Always Love You' to every song (unless your name is Jolene). This colourful and heartfelt musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose fantasy version of international icon Dolly Parton helps him navigate life's toughest challenges.

This dazzling musical is arriving in Australia with an all-star cast, including co-creator Tricia Paoluccio who is returning to the role of Dolly, alongside Australia's own Dash Kruck (Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar) and an all-Australian ensemble with a live band.

In sharing her excitement for playing Dolly across the country, Tricia Paoluccio said, "I've loved Dolly my whole life and have been singing her songs since I was a little girl. It's been my dream to create a musical comedy that celebrates her music while imagining how she might help someone in a real-life way. Having Dolly's personal stamp of approval on this piece makes it even more special, and I can't wait to bring this production to Australia!"

Co-created by two-time Emmy Award-winning comedy writer and songwriter Bruce Vilanch, in collaboration with director Gabriel Barre and Tricia Paoluccio, Here You Come Again is a hilarious, feel-good musical you won't want to miss. The UK adaptation is penned by acclaimed British playwright Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Coronation Street) and has been adapted for the Australian stage by Fiona Harris and Mike McLeish, with musical direction by Andrew Worboys and lighting design by Jason Bovaird.

Here You Come Again will arrive at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre from 12th July and Theatre Royal Sydney from 12th September. Dates and venues for Perth, Canberra, Newcastle and Adelaide to be announced soon.

