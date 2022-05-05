DARKFIELD Returns To Melbourne With All Four Shows

The highly acclaimed multi-sensory series, DARKFIELD, is making its long-awaited return to Melbourne from 26 May, where all four of its shipping container experiences - SÉANCE, FLIGHT, COMA and EULOGY - will engulf audiences in complete darkness and challenge their grasp on reality.

The season will mark the Victorian premiere of COMA and EULOGY, accompanied by returning seasons of SÉANCE and FLIGHT.

Playing at 138 Little Bourke St., Melbourne, the shipping container shows which explore themes of fear, anxiety and heart-pounding thrill.

"We are so excited to announce DARKFIELD's long-overdue return to Melbourne, where it all began for us," said Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions. "We can't wait to see the reactions of Melbourne audiences as they experience COMA and EULOGY for the first time, and it only made sense for us to bring back SÉANCE and FLIGHT for those who missed out on our previous sell-out seasons.

Melbourne-based producers Realscape Productions are presenting DARKFIELD's mind-bending 360-degree binaural sound experiences, which grip the senses and send audiences into a deep immersive experience, leaving them questioning what is real and what is imagined.

EULOGY is a communal experience which uses 360-degree sound and speech recognition technology to immerse each audience member into a dreamlike, labyrinthine hotel that is imagined in the darkness. Audiences are transported through rooms and down corridors, into a car park, a canteen and a lift which transports them between ﬂoors, taking them deeper into the dream.

Welcome to DARKFIELD. We hope you enjoy your stay. At check-in we will issue you a key card and allocate you a chaperone to guide you to the other side of the dream. Follow the right path and don't volunteer to become the subject of the eulogy every guest is preparing to deliver.

In COMA, audience members lie down in a bunk bed, each becoming separated from their counterparts. Alone in the darkness, the multi-sensory elements engulf each participant. The strange mass experiment sees audiences slip into a collective dream state to explore the dark recesses of their own mind.



Imagine the moment of waking up is actually the moment when your dream begins. Please remember when you leave, to take your body with you.



The FLIGHT shipping container has had the economy section of a real plane installed. The experience jolts passengers through two worlds, two realities and two possible outcomes to their journey. It explores the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics and how to avoid the worst-case scenarios that we all fear.



Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to direct your attention to the on-board safety demonstration and ask that you give us your full attention. There are many worlds in which this plane lands safely.

Taking place in a pitch-black shipping container, SÉANCE uses binaural sound to put audience members in the centre of a supernatural experience. Audiences put their trust in the hands of the medium, and try to contact the spirit world.



We will not prey upon the paranoid, the bereaved, the credulous, the wide-eyed, or the weak, but in return we ask you proceed with an open-mind. We cannot hold the medium responsible for the outcome.

"The DARKFIELD experiences are playing in the heart of Melbourne's CBD, the perfect location for a post-show debrief over dumplings or perhaps a drink to calm the nerves," commented Johnson.

SÉANCE, FLIGHT, COMA and EULOGY will run frequently at various times from 26 May 2022 to 31 July 2022 at 138 Little Bourke St., Melbourne, 3000.

SÉANCE, COMA and FLIGHT cost $25 and EULOGY costs $30; concession tickets cost $20. Tickets are available at www.darkfield.com.au/darkfield-melbourne