Conor Beaumont Will Lead AMERICAN PSYCHO in Melbourne

Melbourne performer and writer, Conor Beaumont is set to star as the infamous Patrick Bateman when American Psycho – The Musical arrives at Chapel Off Chapel in September this year. New seats have also been released due to popular demand.

American Psycho will be Beaumont’s independent professional debut and Director, Mark Taylor, promises that “audiences are in for the time of their lives when they see Conor’s chilling and brilliantly sculpted version of Patrick Bateman.” Casting comes after a Melbourne wide search for singers, actors and dancers to find the perfect ensemble of performers to embody the characters that make up Patrick Bateman’s world. Further cast announcements are on the horizon, with the remaining actors to be announced on American Psycho (@americanpsychomusical) socials in the coming week.

Speaking about his casting, Beaumont says, "It feels unreal to be making my professional debut in a work like this. It’s so exciting to get the chance to delve into a character who is simultaneously representative of dangerous and destructive social movements, while also remaining deeply human.

It’s very rare you find a work of musical theatre with such a strong thematic and political core, and rarer still that you find a director so willing to engage with and interrogate it at a visceral level; uncovering new meaning out of what is already a hugely formidable and compelling text.

It cannot be overstated how excited I am to be part of bringing this production to life."

Conor is no stranger to the musical theatre medium with the release of his first full scale musical, Romantics, released in three acts as a concept album, available on Apple Music and Spotify.

"It was only through the accessibility of cast albums — one of which being the original London cast recording of American Psycho — that I was first able to discover musical theatre, and my deep passion for it. So it seemed natural that my first large-scale project would take that form!

While I originally started writing for the stage as a way to supplement a career in performing, what I discovered was a newfound appreciation for the medium itself. There are certain aspects of theatre that simply can’t be replicated in any other form: the ‘live-ness’, the ‘present-ness’, and the relationship established between the audience and the work makes theatre the perfect vehicle for telling a story like American Psycho.

This all-new version of the satirical Broadway musical based on Bret Easton Ellis’ controversial 1991 novel and the cult 2000 film will open at Chapel Off Chapel from 4 – 20 September 2025 for a limited time only. Directed by one of Melbourne’s preeminent directors, Mark Taylor (Bright Star, Parade, Next to Normal) and an award-winning creative team, this brand-new take is sure to thrill Melbourne Theatre audiences.

The blistering stage adaptation delivers a punch straight to the heart of capitalism, consumerism, and unchecked male power. With a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), this bold musical dives into the mind of Patrick Bateman: a young, wealthy investment banker with a taste for designer suits by day, and something far more sinister by night.

Darkly funny, unnervingly sexy, and unflinching in its critique, American Psycho – The Musical asks the question: how far can someone go when society is too distracted by gloss to care what’s underneath?

