Celeste Barber’s BACKUP DANCER Returns to Australia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australia’s queen of comedy, Celeste Barber, is set to return to Australian stages this August and September with her acclaimed show, Backup Dancer.

Following her sold-out 2024/2025 Australian, US, UK and European tour, Barber is now bringing her high-energy performance to nine regional cities she's never performed in before, giving fans in previously unvisited areas the chance to experience her signature blend of humour and storytelling — live and in person.



Celeste said: ‘I’ve been around the world with this show but nothing beats performing at home. I have so much history with so many of the regional places I’m bringing Backup Dancer to in August and September and I can’t wait to get out there and see my girls all over the country’



Due to overwhelming demand, Celeste will also return her fun-filled outrageous night of laughs to Sydney and Melbourne for special encore shows.



Backup Dancer dives into everything from social satire to awkward personal anecdotes and her lifelong dream to be a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, all delivered with Barber’s trademark wit, physical comedy, and unfiltered charm. The world tour has been a phenomenal success, with nearly 100,000 tickets sold across North America, Europe, Dubai, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia throughout 2024 and 2025.

Celeste Barber: Backup Dancer Back by Demand Tour Dates 2025

Friday 1 August - Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Sunday 3 August - Ballarat, Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts

Thursday 5 August - Bega, Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre

Friday 8 August - Western Sydney, Coliseum Theatre

Saturday 9 August - Sydney, Darling Harbour Theatre

Monday 11 August - Wollongong Town Hall

Thursday 14 August - Tamworth Town Hall

Sunday 17 August - Cairns, Convention Centre

Tuesday 19 August - Townsville, Entertainment and Convention Centre

Wednesday 27 August - Rockhampton, Pilbeam Theatre

Friday 5 September - Toowoomba, The Empire Theatre

Sunday 7 September - Caloundra, The Events Centre

Since humble beginnings in Australia’s largest open mic competition RAW Comedy in 2015, Celeste has gone on to be internationally praised by likes of Variety; scored legions of fans including Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Cindy Crawford Drew Barrymore and Tom Ford; and had her own special Fine, Thanks filmed at the Sydney Opera House released on Netflix.

She has starred in the number one Netflix series Wellmania, the worldwide hit Colin From Accounts and the award-winning ABC series The Letdown; in 2024 she featured in the Australian film Runt alongside Jai Courtney and Deb Mailman and earlier this year in the animated movie The Lost Tiger.

Her memoir Challenge Accepted! was released to critical acclaim in Australia, USA, France, Germany, Russia and Poland. In early 2020, she used her monumental platform to raise $52 million for the NSW RFS during Australia’s most devastating bushfire season.

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now!