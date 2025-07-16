Cast Set For ORDINARY DAYS at fortyfivedownstairs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Clovelly Fox’s artistic director Tyran Parke has announced the cast members and creative team behind its highly anticipated production of ORDINARY DAYS, performing at fortyfivedownstairs from 20th to 31st August 2025.

A beautifully intimate chamber musical by acclaimed writer Adam Gwon, ORDINARY DAYS traces the intersecting lives of four New Yorkers as they search for meaning, connection, and beauty in the everyday.

Director Tyran Parke, has brought together a team featuring some of the country’s most celebrated theatrical talents; he remarked

“At Clovelly Fox, we’re reimagining what independent musical theatre can be—by bringing together some of the most exceptional artists working in Australia and internationally.

Taking centre stage in this new production are four of Australia's most accomplished musical theatre talents:

Bobby Fox (Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls) as Jason

Sarah Morrison (Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia!) as Claire

Melanie Bird (Sister Act, Next to Normal) as Deb

Joel Granger (The Book of Mormon, Hairspray) as Warren





Tyran stated, “I’m so excited that the success of Clovelly Fox has drawn together artists I’ve admired for decades. I was one of thousands who delighted in Bobby Fox’s breakout performance as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys; Sarah Morrison returns from a glittering West End career, to take on the demanding role of Claire; Melanie Bird brings remarkable depth and versatility to Deb, and Joel Granger—well, his portrayal of Warren in our original Ordinary Days eight years ago left such an impression I honestly couldn’t imagine anyone else in the role.”

Earlier this year, Gavan Swift became the first Australian to design lighting for The Metropolitan Opera in New York—an extraordinary career milestone that follows his acclaimed work across Broadway, West End and national tours. Richard Roberts, fresh from designing for San Francisco Opera and long regarded as one of Australia’s most visionary set designers, joins the team alongside Louisa Fitzgerald, a rising star in costume design whose striking, detail-driven work with Victorian Opera and independent companies alike makes her one to watch.

Vicky Jacobs, one of the country’s most in-demand musical directors returns to shape this intimate score with rigour and heart. Sound designer Jack Scandrett, carrying on the legacy of his father John Scandrett (a legend of Australian musical theatre), brings both innovation and instinct to his work, having already contributed to major productions including Hamilton and Six.

These artists bring a wealth of international and national experience to the intimate space of fortyfivedownstairs, helping Clovelly Fox transform musical theatre into something thrillingly direct, emotionally accessible, and artistically bold.

“This is an extraordinary team,” says Tyran Parke. “Every name on this list brings deep artistry, emotional clarity, and creative excellence. Whether onstage or behind the scenes, this company is the kind that elevates a production into something truly unforgettable.”

“Ordinary Days reminds us that even the smallest of moments can carry great meaning,” says Parke. “With this team, I have no doubt audiences will leave the theatre feeling seen, moved, and perhaps a little more connected to the people around them.”

Returning to fortyfivedownstairs after their award-winning debut Elegies: A Song Cycle, Clovelly Fox continues to establish itself as a leader in intelligent, emotionally resonant musical theatre.