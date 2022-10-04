CRUEL INTENTIONS Extends Tour in Melbourne and Sydney

Following standing ovations across the country and incredible demand Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical will extend its Australian tour, making its Gold Coast premiere, a new season in Sydney's Parramatta and an encore season in Melbourne, kicking off in January 2023.

Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical will get the new year party started in the Gold Coast at the HOTA, Home of the Arts from 19-29 January. The ultimate throwback experience will return to Sydney in collaboration with Riverside Theatres, Parramatta from 2-12 February, before making its triumphant return to Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre from 16 February.

Tickets for Gold Coast and Melbourne are on sale from 10:00am Thursday 6 October and Parramatta from Tuesday 11 October. So, slip into your favourite crop-top and cargo pants combo, and sign up to the waitlist to get tickets first via www.cruelintentions.com.au. Playing for strictly limited seasons, missing this nostalgia fuelled experience might ruin your reputation!

Based on the acclaimed Hollywood film which was re-released to cinemas in 2019 and currently has a new TV series in development, this hit '90s musical sets a scandalous tone for romance and seduction, with hilariously fun scenes and exhilarating performances that will have you singing and dancing in the aisles. Are you ready to make your wager?

Producer David Venn is thrilled the show will continue after receiving such resounding, audience acclaim during the initial national tour.

"We can't wait to bring this deliciously fun musical to new audiences in the Gold Coast and Parramatta. Melbourne has already shown so much enthusiasm, so our encore season is sure to be one to remember! Whether you're a die hard fan of the movie or can't wait to relive the '90s through the smash hit soundtrack, our stellar cast will have you up and dancing, living your best life!" says David.

Audiences will be able to sing-along to the killer line up of back-to-back hits including Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Every You and Every Me (Placebo), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears), Just A Girl (No Doubt), Foolish Games (Jewel), Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera), Candy (Mandy Moore), Breakfast At Tiffany's (Deep Blue Something), Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer), Iris (The Goo Goo Dolls), I'll Make Love To You (Boyz II Men), and more.

Penned by the writer and director of the film Roger Kumble, along with Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical received rave reviews from Hollywood royalty and original film cast members during its USA and UK tours.

Leading the creative team is multi-Green Room Award nominated Alister Smith, who achieved widespread critical acclaim for the national tour of The Wedding Singer, and sellout seasons of Bring It On: The Musical. The talented Daniel Puckey (Muriel's Wedding The Musical, The Book of Mormon) is Musical Director, with dynamic choreographer Freya List (Chess, Next To Normal, RENT) bringing fresh '90s energy to the 21 iconic songs which range from powerhouse ballads to rock anthems.

Accomplished Lighting Designer Declan O'Neill (The Wedding Singer, Bring It On: The Musical) brings the moody world of Manhattan's seductive elite to life while Craig Wilkinson and the team at Optikal Bloc transform the set with video design.

Multi Green Room Award nominee Costume Designer Isaac Lummis (Hello Dolly, A Gentlemans Guide to Love & Murder) unleashes the best of '90s fashion. He says audiences should get excited because "Cruel Intentions gives them all the best fashion moments of the 90's, plus all the hits from their year 10 formal!"

Prolific international Set Designer James Browne (Ghost the Musical, Velvet, Cabaret) has created a contemporary set design with moving pieces to reveal everything from elegant artwork to a rock concert, while paying homage to the original source material with a sense of Renaissance level opulence.

You'll be living your '90s dream quicker than the speed of dial up internet. Don't miss out.