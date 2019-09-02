COUSIN TARA'S INTERVENTION VARIETY HOUR Comes To Melbourne Fringe

Following her critically acclaimed solo debut Taranoia (F@TE, MICF 2019), award-winning musical comedian Tara Leigh Dowler (The Spoon Monkeys, Pink Flappy Bits) delivers an hour of eclectic musical comedy that would make Rachel Bloom burst with frenzied delight. Tara is joined each night by a 'concerned' friend: a special guest comedian to share a comforting song or a round of hide-the-chicken-tender. Cousin Tara explores psyche and society; a folk-rock pity party juxtaposed with warm and witty storytelling.

Tara's work as a songwriter and performer have earned her multiple accolades, including a Lyrebird Award and an Empire Records Songwriting Award. Tara's charismatic performance style has even been praised in federal parliament. Tara has performed alongside Po Po Mo Co, Victoria Falconer (Midnight Marauders, Fringe Wives Club) and Liz Skitch (Moulin Beige), and more recently toured with clown-prov legends David Tieck and Sharnema Nougar in Two Little Dickheads (2018 MICF & Edinburgh Fringe). In 2017, Tara composed, directed and co-devised the politically-charged rock-cabaret Dirty Words for the Melbourne Fringe Festival Hub (Monash Uni Student Theatre).

Cousin Tara's Intervention Variety Hour is comedy-cabaret at its most bizarre and brilliant, with original music that will stick in your head from now until family Christmas (if we're all still talking by then).

Cousin Tara's Intervention Variety Hour opens on the 23rd September and runs until the 29th September. Bookings recommended.

Dates: 23-29 September

Time: 10:00pm

Cost: $26-$35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com

Image by Alexis Desaulniers-Lea





