CLUB VEGAS THE SPECTACLE Returns to Melbourne in May With Special Guest Rachael Beck

CLUB VEGAS THE SPECTACLE returns to the Athenaeum theatre for a weeklong season from Wednesday 29th May 2024.

Joining the production will be one of musical theatre’s most loved performers Rachael Beck who has headlined shows such as BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN and CHIITTY CHITTY BANG BANG to name a few. She most recently toured Australia as one of the Disney Princesses.

Rachael remarked, “I am totally delighted to be part of this spectacular show that highlights all the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas which once was the epicentre of the best talent in the USA. CLUB VEGAS THE SPECTACLE recreates a world of unsurpassed entertainment, as singers, dancers, illusionists, aerialists and multi-talented performers seduce you with their beauty and jaw dropping skills in award winning million-dollar costumes. I have no doubt that you will be transported to a mesmerizing new realm of escapism. And it is a must-see spectacle like no other!”

CLUB VEGAS THE SPECTACLE arrives back into Melbourne at the Athenaeum theatre from 29th May 2024 for 8 sizzling performances, and once again is sure to dazzle audiences of all ages in a glittering, lavish, breathtaking, modern nod to the glamour and over-the-top glitz on the famous Las Vegas Glitter Strip. The creative team that brings all this together are Adam Bahoudian who is the artistic director and Nina Bahoudian who is a Helpmann Award nominated costume designer.

The production features a cast of 22 world-class Australian performers led by Club Vegas host/comedy funny man Gino Starr (played by James Liotta) who will share the glittering spotlight with dynamic singers (Jonathan Guthrie-Jones & J’aime Holland) who will be saluting many famous icons who have graced Las Vegas showroom stages; breathtaking aerialists, international circus performers, stunning dancers, mind blowing staging & jaw-dropping props.

CLUB VEGAS THE SPECTACLE promises to have you laughing, dancing & singing in your seat along to the heart thumping, high-octane electric fusion of 70's /80's/90's. There is a wide variety of music & songs featured in the show and includes Ricky Martin, David Guetta, Dua Lipa, Frank Sinatra, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Barry Manilow, Earth Wind and Fire, Ed SHeeran, Wayne Newton, Shakira, Black Eyed Peas, Donna Summer & more. It’s a must-see show spectacle like no other.

CLUB VEGAS -THE SPECTACLE will also return to The Star Gold Coast later in 2024.