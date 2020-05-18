BWW Interview: MATT HEYWARD on THE ARTS WELLBEING COLLECTIVE & MICHAEL RALPH on Encore Broadcast of SELF

The Arts industry is one that requires a tough skin to work in at the best of times. The shutdown of the Australian arts industry, due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), has highlighted why mental health is more important now, than ever before



I caught up via zoom with Australian performer, Matt Heyward to chat about The Arts Wellbeing Collective. This initiative was set up by Arts Centre Melbourne in 2016, when CEO, Claire Spencer began looking into initiatives to provide Arts Centre Melbourne team members with mental health and wellbeing resources. This happened to coincide with a Victoria University report on the mental health of arts' professionals in Australia. As a result of the worrying statistics that were brought to light, The Arts Wellbeing Collective was established, with Tracy Margieson as its Project Manager.



The Arts Wellbeing Collective provides fantastic services like Mental Health First Aid Training and Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, which is "a 24/7 phone counselling service staffed by clinicians with specialist knowledge of the performing arts". Both these services are crucial during everyday life, but especially now, when the arts sector has been decimated by this pandemic.



When talking to Heyward, who has worked solidly in musical theatre since his professional debut in the original Australian production of Mamma Mia, his passion for the Collective, and the services it offers is inspiring. Most recently seen in Billy Elliot, Hewayrd became involved with The Arts Wellbeing Collective as a content advisor for the development of Tour Well. This resource for arts workers when they are touring on a show. This terrific resource which promotes positive mental health and well being for those who are touring a show has been downloaded more than 60,000 times.



One of the best ways to help show your appreciation for the services that The Arts Wellbeing Collective provides is to donate on the following link https://arts-centre-melbourne.giveeasy.org/EmergencyAWCedm4.



Listening to the video below of Heyward also really brings home the impact of how Coronavirus (COVID-19) is affecting arts workers.

Another way to help support The Arts Wellbeing Collective is by tuning into the fundraising encore performance of dance theatre production, SELF. Directed, choreographed and conceived by Michael Ralph, with original music composed by Jack Earle, SELF showcases the brilliant Rohan Browne as "the Artist" and features a fantastic ensemble comprised of Alex Given, Sheridan Anderson, Max Patterson, Romina Villafranca, Jordan Turner, Loren Hunter, and Jackson Rudge. This online broadcast will also present an exclusive look into the development process with the show's cast and creatives after the performance. SELF will be streaming Sunday 24 May 8pm AEST on https://www.facebook.com/SELFaus/



When chatting to Ralph about his creation he says "The uncertainty caused by COVID-19 is pushing thousands of our most vibrant, creative and passionate artists to the brink - mental health themes which are explored within the piece SELF. I'm so thrilled to be able to bring the production back to audiences in this online broadcast form, and provide some escapism and hope to people during this challenging time".

For more information on The Arts Wellbeing Collective website their website https://www.artswellbeingcollective.com.au/

Get Help

If you or someone you care about is in crisis or at immediate risk, dial 000.



The Support Act Wellbeing Helpline - 1800 959 500

For free, confidential phone counselling service available 24/7 for anyone who works in the performing arts industry. Call to make an appointment, or request to speak to someone immediately about any aspect of your mental health and wellbeing.



Lifeline - 13 11 14

Lifeline is a national charity providing all Australians experiencing a personal crisis with access to 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.



beyondblue - 1300 224 636

beyondblue provides information and support to help everyone in Australia achieve their best possible mental health, whatever their age and wherever they live.



Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service 1800 512 348

beyondblue has trained counsellors available 24/7 to support anyone feeling worried or struggling to cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories