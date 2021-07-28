BIGSOUND Announces Six Aussie Artists To Share In $90,000 Levi's Music Prize

Joining the star-studded ranks of previous winners like G Flip, The Teskey Brothers, and Ecca Vandal, the $15,000 cash prize and additional support package from The Indigo Project and Bolster comes at a time when artists need it most.

"Winning the Levi's Music Prize has always been a dream of mine," said Brisbane pop artist, Sycco, whose song Dribble debuted at #29 in triple j's Hottest 100 and took out Song of the Year in the 2021 Queensland Music Awards.

"I remember seeing G Flip and Hatchie win over the last few years and manifesting in those moments! Hopefully we can tour overseas next year so the money will definitely assist with getting over there! This is so awesome, I cannot believe it!"

Selected from the BIGSOUND50, who were featured as the future of Australian music in BIGSOUND's 2020 online pivot, Levi's® Music Prize judge, Casey O'Shaughnessy said the quality of the artists and their achievements thus far is truly impressive.

"The past 18 months have been a particularly trying time for new artists to break through given the uncertain nature of touring throughout the pandemic. I'm a genuine fan of each of the winners and I look forward to watching them flourish over the years," said O'Shaughnessy, who is the senior booking agent at Select Music, Australia's largest independent agency.

Giving almost half a million dollars to artists and bands since partnering with BIGSOUND in 2017, Levi's® Head of Marketing for Australia & New Zealand, Trent Bos, is proud and grateful to continue Levi's® support of Australasian artists through the Levi's® Music Prize.

"We believe that music is a force for good. But belief without real backing isn't enough to help aspiring musicians fulfil their ambitions, and our dream and desire is that this contribution can help these incredibly talented artists do just that."

Delivering the good news in the wake of last week's devastating cancellation of September's BIGSOUND conference and festival, QMusic CEO, Kris Stewart said how critical the ongoing support of initiatives like the Levis® Music Prize is to the survival of the music industry.

"Our musicians and the music industry at large continue to be one of the hardest hit sectors, having to prove their resilience time and time again in the face of cancellations and tougher restrictions than other industries.

"The Prize will go a long way to supporting these talented BIGSOUND artists to not only survive but thrive through COVID and beyond."

Each winner receives $15,000 cash to boost their music career, an online mental health workshop provided by The Indigo Project, plus a custom BLOCKS by Bolster digital marketing workshop, and an outfit from Levi's®.

The Levi's® Music Prize in partnership with BIGSOUND is administered by QMusic and presented by Levi's® Australia and New Zealand, with support from Bolster and The Indigo Project.