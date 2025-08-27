BENEATH THE MASK Comes to Melbourne For One Night Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Naarm/Melbourne's next generation of artists and designers will transform Arts Centre Melbourne's The Show Room with a spectacular nightlife experience Beneath the Mask on Saturday 25 October 2025. Offering a stage to emerging and established creatives of colour to share their truth, Beneath the Mask will feature a vibey house band, experiential fashion runway capsules and feature R'n'B, afro-beat, hip-hop, funk, spoken-word and dance performances.

Multidisciplinary duo EPTM, Moz and Urlik Mageza have curated a lineup of emerging vocalists, instrumentalists and DJs from Melbourne's vibrant underground scene. This includes Congolese-Australian singer Ketsia who weaves soul, pop and folk, and genre-bending powerhouse Missnancy who has been dubbed “Melbourne's Lauryn Hill”.

Beneath the Mask's featured performers and models will be dressed by Afro-futurist and eco-conscious Remuse Designs, craft-focused fashion label Antiek East and streetwear designer Misplaced.au. Select garments will be available for pre-order and purchase post-event, creating ongoing financial pathways to support the culturally important fashion creatives.

Beneath the Mask sees inspiration from the Congolese Sapeur movement, which has spread from its origins in Central Africa to gain worldwide recognition. Comparable to the elegance and style of 19th century philosophy Dandyism, Sape blends fashion, culture and social resistance to create vibrant displays of extravagance and style, often in the face of challenging circumstances.

Beneath the Mask curators Moz and Urlik Mageza encourage guests to come dressed “not as the world expects, but as you truly are”.

“Whether it's bold, quiet, raw, vibrant, or unconventional, Beneath the Mask is your space to make a visual statement, to show up fully and to wear your truth on the outside,” said Moz.

“It's necessary to provide this space because too many of us are forced to hide parts of ourselves just to fit in, when what we're hiding is often the most human, beautiful part of us. In the broader context of our own lives, this event is deeply personal — it's us creating the community we always longed for, a place where art makes honesty feel safe and where being fully yourself isn't just accepted, it's celebrated,” said Urlik.

Beneath the Mask is part of Multicultural Arts Victoria (MAV)'s bold new program Powered By, which places artists of colour at the centre of creative leadership and cultural production.

Multicultural Arts Victoria Creative Lead Yasbelle Kerkow said Powered By will create space for artists of colour to set the terms.

"Beneath the Mask reflects what happens when we lead from lived experience, cultural memory and collective care. It's not about representation. It's about building with, and for each other in ways that feel true,” Kerkow said.

In partnership with Arts Centre Melbourne, Beneath the Mask is part of Melbourne Fashion Week's independent program. Tickets go on sale Monday 1 September at 10.00am.