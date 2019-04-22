Arts Centre Melbourne And Performing Lines WA Present WHOOSH!

o kick off the Winter/Spring Families program comes a work that asks children to hop on board a custom-built spaceship in Whoosh! For one day only, Saturday 29 June, children will be taken across the galaxy for an interstellar adventure in The Pavilion at Arts Centre Melbourne with blast off at 10am and 12pm.

Whoosh! is an immersive and highly-tailored, multi-sensory performance suitable for all children, including those with a broad range of access requirements, multiple and complex needs and those on the autism spectrum. Putting children with disabilities at the centre of the action is what makes this work so unique.

"Performing Lines WA is extremely proud to have produced this incredible show with Sensorium Theatre. This company is leading innovation in theatre making and what is even more exciting, is that the work is focused on young audiences with disability. We have helped take Sensorium's shows to the world and I think this new show Whoosh! will demonstrate that small companies, with the right support, can create great impact for audiences," says Senior Producer, Rachael Whitworth.

On this tour of outer space, children will board a stunning custom-built spaceship to co-pilot an interstellar adventure where they will taste space food, experience hyperspace and travel to the mysterious Planet X.

"Sensorium always brings our audiences right into our stage settings with us, but with Whoosh! we wanted to bring them into being part of the actual story," says Co-Artistic Director Francis Italiano.

Whether kids are budding astronauts, pilots, engineers or navigators, they will learn how to work together as a team, use their senses, unleash their imagination and illuminate their sense of adventure.

With an impressive set and pioneering use of technology, including a new digital appthat allows children to familiarise themselves with the story and characters prior to seeing the show, this is Sensorium Theatre's most ambitious production to date.

"When past audiences suggested we explore Outer Space, we started dreaming up a story-world where technology could help them really feel part of a spaceship crew, so that we could all take the journey of our imaginations together," explains Co-Artistic Director Michelle Hovane.

sing Sensorium's trademark inclusive performance style, families can attend and enjoy the performance together knowing the additional needs of their children are at the forefront of the performers' minds. The 10am performance is recommended for children with autism and the 12pm performance is recommended for children with profound and multiple disabilities.

"The company has a wonderful rapport with their audiences and meets every individual right where they are," says Peg Schuler-Armstrong, Lincoln Center Education.

Arts Centre Melbourne's year-round Families Program was launched in August 2009 and has grown in reputation to become a highly respected program nationally and internationally. Featuring intimate and large-scale theatre from some of the world's most respected companies and a diverse range of interactive workshops, the program is robust and growing in size, scale and scope.





