Antipodes Theatre Company Announces Artists For Winter Development Retreat

Antipodes Theatre Company (Brandon Pape, Artistic Director) has announced the artists who will be participating in their inaugural Winter Development Retreat, taking place 17-28 June, 2020. A total of eight projects were selected, ranging from one-person shows and clown acts to immersive works and musical theatre. In addition to online meetings and rehearsals for individual projects, artists will be able to participate in a variety of workshops, panel discussions, and presentations as part of the retreat.



From Artistic Director Brandon Pape: "This is our first major initiative involving artists at an early stage in their development process. Our goals with this annual retreat are to support creatives as they finesse and expand on their individual storytelling styles, while also encouraging a community of artists to engage with and support each others' process. This retreat will take place almost entirely online, so we are able to work with people from around the country (and beyond) in hopes of creating a one-of-a-kind experience that is equal parts communal, collaborative, and creative."

The retreat will feature public presentations from ATC's other programming initiatives, including a Ten-Minute Play Festival written and performed by members of the ATC Drama Club (20-21 June) and a reading of Moonshot by Noel Anderson as part of the Ricochet Free Reading Series (22 June).

Artists who were chosen to develop projects as part of the Winter Development Retreat include: Max Brown, Hayley Lawson-Smith, Rachel Lewindon & Willow Sizer, Mama Alto, Brooke Murray, Vonne Patiag, Ciara Thorburn, and Chloe Towan & Nathan Fernandez. They will be supported by directors, dramaturgs, and actors, including: Marty Alix, Sherri Barber, David Butler, Maude Davey, Melissa David, Jess D'Souza, Mike Finch, Kala Gare, Deborah Leiser-Moore, Shamita Siva, Cameron Steens, and Rhys Velasquez. Additional collaborators will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit antipodestheatre.com/retreat.

