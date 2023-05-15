AWAY Comes to Theatre Works in July

Performances run 8 – 22 July, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024 Photo 2 GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024
Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS Photo 3 Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS
Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian Strin Photo 4 Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS

AWAY Comes to Theatre Works in July

Grand theatricality, kitsch Australiana, larger-than-life characters, and kids we've all seen, known, and a lot of us once were - this July, Theatre Works brings one of Australia's most iconic works back to the stage.

Shakespearean in structure, but deeply personal in tone, Michael Gow's Away is a compelling glimpse into the lives of small families and their epic stories. Set in the Summer of 1967, as the Vietnam War rages, Away invites audiences to join three separate suburban families as they pack-up their prawns and head for the Gold Coast. All there to celebrate Christmas in their own special way until a magical tempest enmeshes them and they fall apart, fall together, and fall in love.

"Away is a complex work, but it's deeply relatable.", adds Director Steven Mitchell Wright.

"It's simultaneously a coming-of-age story and a grief play. It's political drama, while never being didactic. It's like an opera, a panto, and one of those really great episodes of Neighbours from the 90s had an orgy and made a play baby. The work for me is also very much about sacrifice. About what constitutes family, what constitutes a home, what makes up a community... and what we are willing to sacrifice for all of those things. I think there's something in that for people of all walks of life and all sides of politics."

A true masterpiece of Australian writing, Away is a love letter to Australians and how we endure our storms with love, laughter, and determination. Brought to you by the team behind Theatre Works' 2022 hit MEDEA: Out of the Mouths of Babes and with award-winning Director Steven Mitchell Wright at the helm, this season promises theatre goers a wonderfully heightened, intergenerational, time-bending production of a much-loved Australian classic.

One of Australia's longest-running independent theatres, Theatre Works is constantly reinvigorating and reimagining the sector by providing a hotbed for artist and audience development. Away is playing as a part of the newly minted 2023 "By Theatre Works" programming stream. Other works produced in-house as part of this stream include Pear-Shaped by Miranda Middleton and Ziggy Resnick, MOTH by Declan Greene, and In the Club by Patricia Cornelius.

Written by Michael Gow
Directed by Steven Mitchell Wright
Lighting Design by Ben Hughes
Composition and Sound Design by Rachel Lewindon
Performed by Iopa Auva'a, Rupert Bevan, Linda Cookson, Stefanie Falasca, Eleanor Howlett, Stephen Tall, and Cait Spiker
Produced by Belle Hansen

8 - 22 July, 2023
Tues - Sat 7:30pm, Tues - Fri 11am, Sun 5pm (16 July Only)
Tickets: $50 Full, $42 Concession, $28 Preview, $20 Mob Tix and 20 at $20 (+ booking fee)
Bookings: (03) 9534 3388 or online Click Here
Venue: Theatre Works - 14 Acland Street, St Kilda
www.theatreworks.org.au




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

Daniel MacPherson Joins the Cast of 2:22 - A GHOST STORY in Australia Photo
Daniel MacPherson Joins the Cast of 2:22 - A GHOST STORY in Australia

The first casting announcement has been revealed for the anticipated Australian production of 2:22 - A Ghost Story, with one of Australia's most highly regarded leading actors, Daniel MacPherson, confirmed to play the role of 'Ben'.

Eric Turro Martinez Comes to Melbourne For One Night Only at The Palms Photo
Eric Turro Martinez Comes to Melbourne For One Night Only at The Palms

Dance Buena Vista takes Melbourne by storm for one night of sizzling Latin entertainment from the phenomenon behind Buena Vista Social Club.

Jimmy Rees Adds New Melbourne and Sydney shows to National Not That Kinda Viral Tour Photo
Jimmy Rees Adds New Melbourne and Sydney shows to National 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour

Due to overwhelming pre-sale demand, Frontier Touring and presenting partner AAMI are pumped to announce one of Australia’s favourite entertainers, Jimmy Rees, has added two new Melbourne and Sydney shows to his now 14-show Australia-wide Not That Kinda Viral Tour for Aug-Nov 2023! ​ ​  

Wit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next Month Photo
Wit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next Month

Award-winning independent theatre company, Wit Incorporated, have announced their next Melbourne season, directed by Ruby Rees (Punk Rock).


More Hot Stories For You

Daniel MacPherson Joins the Cast of 2:22 - A GHOST STORY in AustraliaDaniel MacPherson Joins the Cast of 2:22 - A GHOST STORY in Australia
Eric Turro Martinez Comes to Melbourne For One Night Only at The PalmsEric Turro Martinez Comes to Melbourne For One Night Only at The Palms
Jimmy Rees Adds New Melbourne and Sydney shows to National 'Not That Kinda Viral' TourJimmy Rees Adds New Melbourne and Sydney shows to National 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour
Wit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next MonthWit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next Month

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jens Radda: Skank Sinatra
The Butterfly Club (5/29-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
The Bowery Theatre (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crocodiles by Vidya Rajan
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (5/24-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
Bluestone Church Arts Space (6/22-7/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driftwood The Musical
Chapel Off Chapel Theatre, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran VIC 3181 (5/03-5/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You