ANASTASIA Musical to Premiere in Australia in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera Australia, in partnership with Crossroads Live, will bring the Broadway hit musical ANASTASIA, will have its Australian premiere at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne in December 2025 before touring to Perth and Sydney in 2026.

Inspired by the mysterious tale of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov’s rumoured escape in the dawning days of the Russian Revolution, and the 20th Century Fox animated fairytale of the same name, ANASTASIA has been brought to life on the stage by the Tony Award-winning creative team of Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

ANASTASIA is a lavish musical for the whole family, transporting audiences from the twilight years of the Imperial rule to the euphoria and exuberance of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman named Anya sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by an army officer determined to silence her, she enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

“The legend of Anastasia has intrigued the world for many years and I’ve been wanting to bring this musical to Australia since it premiered on Broadway in 2017. It’s a story full of mystery and romance with a magnificent score that I know Australia is going to fall in love with,” said Producer John Frost AM.

“Opera Australia is thrilled to be once again partnering with John Frost to bring another world class musical to Australian theatres. We expect the glorious music, spectacle and intrigue of Anastasia will captivate audiences around the country,” said Opera Australia’s Acting CEO Simon Militano.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including musical highlights from the 1997 animated hit film, Journey to the Past and Once Upon a December, ANASTASIA is the spectacular Broadway musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.

There have been two films telling the captivating story of Anastasia including the 1956 film with Ingrid Bergman, Helen Hayes, and Yul Brynner and the 1997 20th Century Fox animated film, which featured a score by the musical’s creators, Ahrens and Flaherty.

Directed by Tony Award winning director Darko Tresnjak, ANASTASIA premiered on Broadway in March 2017 and played to sold out audiences for three years before productions in Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico and Japan as well as two North American tours. It also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design in a Musical and won more than 15 major international awards including Best Musical awards in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

The book for ANASTASIA was written by the late five time Tony Award winning writer Terrence McNally, whose credits include Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime.

Music and lyrics for ANASTASIA were written by the renowned writing team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

They have received theatre, film and music’s highest honours including the Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards for Ragtime, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and four Grammys. In 2014 they received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Casting details will be announced in the coming months.

Photo Credit: Roy Beusker

Comments