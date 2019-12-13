ADAM By Frances Poet Comes to Midsumma Festival 2020

Gavin Roach presents the Australian premiere of Frances Poet's Adam.

If you are born in a country where being yourself can get you killed, exile is your only choice. Adam is the remarkable true story of a young trans man having to make that choice and begin his journey. It charts Adam's progress from Egypt to Scotland, across borders and genders, in his search for a place to call home.

Adam is represented as two distinct but complementary characters, 'two sides of a single coin'. Together they narrate the story of Adam's realisation of his true identity while growing up in Egypt, his decision to leave his native country, his journey from there to a cramped room in Glasgow, and his ongoing struggle to assume his new identity as a man.

Adam was first performed by The National Theatre of Scotland at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2017, where it won a Fringe First award.

Produced by: Gavin Roach

Directed by: Jacob Thomas

Featuring: Juan Gomez & Oliver Ayres

Dates & Time: 4th - 8th February 8:00pm, 8th February 4:00pm.

Location: Studio Theatre - Gasworks Arts Park, 21 Graham St, Albert Park VIC 3206

Tickets: Full - $25, Concessions - $20





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You