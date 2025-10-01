A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS Will Return in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Cassel has announced the return of A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS in 2025, this year taking place on the stage of MJ THE MUSICAL in Melbourne. This intimate and elegant production brings together some of Australia's brightest musical theatre stars, reimagining beloved carols and Christmas classics in a way audiences have never experienced before.

More than a celebration of music, A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS is proud to continue its meaningful partnership with Beyond Blue. This ongoing partnership shines a light on the importance of mental health and wellbeing, reminding Australians that free, round-the-clock support is always within reach. By pairing the joy of performance with the message of hope, the event helps ensure the festive season is one of connection and compassion for all.

At the helm is Director and Choreographer Fabian Aloise, returning to his hometown of Melbourne following acclaimed work on two of the hottest musicals on the West End and Broadway: EVITA (starring Rachel Zegler) and SUNSET BOULEVARD (starring Nicole Scherzinger). Aloise's choreography has earned him an Olivier Award nomination, a WhatsOnStage Award, and a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. He now brings his world-class artistry and a touch of Christmas magic to this national broadcast.

Audiences can look forward to show-stopping performances from a stellar line-up including Casey Donovan, Rob Mills and Caroline O'Connor, as well as cast members from MJ THE MUSICAL and BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL, promising an unforgettable evening filled with music, joy and festive spirit.

Additional performers confirmed include Angelina Thomson, Elise McCann, Erin Clare, Georgina Hopson, Harry Targett, Ilario Grant, Josslynn Hlenti Afoa, Karis Oka, Marney McQueen, Nick Afoa, Ryan Gonzalez and Sarah Murr, with more to be announced.

Tickets to attend the recording of the live event will go on sale on Monday, 6 October at averymusicalchristmas.com, with a Beyond Blue pre-sale commencing on Friday, 3 October. All proceeds will benefit Beyond Blue.

Michael Cassel, CEO and Producer of Michael Cassel Group, expressed his enthusiasm, “A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS returns this year with an extraordinary line-up of Australian musical theatre talent, and I'm especially thrilled to welcome home the phenomenally talented Fabian Aloise to direct and choreograph the show, fresh from dazzling audiences on Broadway and the West End.

The festive season is a time to reflect, connect and care for one another, and at the heart of this production is a deep commitment to supporting and connecting with one another. We are honoured to once again partner with Beyond Blue, whose vital work supports the mental health and wellbeing of Australians. Through this collaboration, we hope to bring joy to the stage, and also comfort and support to those who need it most.”

Georgie Harman, CEO of Beyond Blue, added, “While the festive season often brings joy and togetherness, it can also be a time of isolation, financial pressure, and strained relationships. This inspiring production marks another chapter in the defining partnership between Beyond Blue and the Michael Cassel Group. With the support of ABC's national broadcast, the event will reach homes across Australia, reminding everyone that Beyond Blue is here, through every high and low, and that no challenge is ever too big or too small to seek support.”

A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS will be filmed in front of a live audience and will be available on ABC iview from late November. The special will air on ABC TV on Friday, 19 December.

ABC's Head of Arts, Music and Events, Kath Earle said, “Audiences around the country will once again be delighted by A (VERY) MUSICAL CHRISTMAS, a joyful chance to sing along and celebrate the season with the very best Australian musical talent.”

The creative team includes Director/Choreographer Fabian Aloise, Music Supervisor Hayden Barltrop, Lighting Designer Paul Collison, and Sound Designer Julian Spink.