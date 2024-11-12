ZACH Theatre to Launch The Market at ZACH!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ZACH Theatre is launching The Market at ZACH!, a new holiday addition featuring Austin and Central Texas’ best local artisans and makers with drinks, performances, fun for the family and more.

This new holiday tradition will take place on The People’s Plaza at ZACH November 23and December 14 from 4-8 pm and is FREE to attend although reservations are recommended. More information including RSVP details can be found at zachtheatre.org/themarket.

Celebrating the creativity of Central Texas, ZACH Theatre adds The Market at ZACH! this holiday season by bringing joy to one of the most festive corners in all of Austin for the 10th anniversary of A Christmas Carol. Come together for a festive shopping experience that highlights the magic of Austin’s arts scene beyond the stage.

A vibrant, open-air pop-up The Market at ZACH will transform The People's Plaza into a lively hub of unique finds—from handcrafted home goods to jewelry, art, candles, clothing, and more. It’s a chance to shop for that perfect one-of-a-kind gift, enjoy the festive atmosphere, grab a bite to eat, and even join in a family-friendly activity or two for an extra touch of holiday fun! #ZACHMarket #MarketatZACH #ZACHTheatre

In addition to over a dozen curated artists and makers, The Market at ZACH! will host a bar featuring festive specialty cocktails and holiday drinks, carolers featuring ZACH student performers along with Fry’s Fun Farm Petting Zoo.

Artists or makers interested in participating may visit zachtheatre.org/marketvendor to apply.

