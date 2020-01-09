Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cast of a Musical (Local)

NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Cast of a Play - Comedy (Local)

AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Cast of a Play - Drama (Local)

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Cast of a Touring Production

HAMILTON - Broadway In Austin

Best Choreography (Local)

Jesee Smart - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Costume Design (Local)

Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Direction of a Play - Comedy (Local)

Jason Kruger - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players

Best Direction of a Play - Drama (Local)

Marcus Speed - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community Colleg

Best Direction of Musical (Local)

Bridget Gates - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Family Friendly Production (Local)

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)

Matthew Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Featured Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Brandon Douglas - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players

Best Featured Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)

Dave Giminiani - PICNIC - Wimberley Players

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)

Callie Iliff - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Jessica Allen - AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)

Callie Iliff - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)

Derek Smootz - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Rick Felkins - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - The Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)

Michael Vybrial - PICNIC - Wimberley Players

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)

Devyn Collie - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Bridget Gates - AS YOU LIKS IT - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)

Hannah Schlochler - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College

Best Lighting Design (Local)

Faith Castaneda - ADDAMS FAMILY - Georgetown Palace

Best Musical (Local)

NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Musical Direction (Local)

Bridget Gates - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Original Score (Local)

Ashleigh Stone - MR. BURNS - Texas State University

Best Play - Comedy (Local)

AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Play - Drama (Local)

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Local)

Ismael Soto III - LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best School Production

WILD STRAWBERRIES - HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Best Site Specific Production or Special Event (Local)

TENORS UNLIMITED - The Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Sound Design (Local)

Aaren Horak - EVITA - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - Bass Concert Hall

Best Video/Projection Design (Local)

Rich Simms - EVITA - Georgetown Palace Theatre

Best Writing for an Original Work (Local)

Lisa B. Thompson - THE MAMALOGUES - Vortex Repertory Company

Best Young Adult Actor (Local)

Grant Pace - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions

Best Young Adult Actress (Local)

Ellie Reid - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre

Theatre of the Year (Local)

Georgetown Palace Theatre

