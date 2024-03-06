Video: Director Jamie Rogers On Georgetown Palace Theatre's DISASTER THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as Disaster! The Musical Director, Jamie Rogers talks about bringing the production to The Georgetown Palace Theatre. Rogers notes the musical includes "all of the disaster events that were popular in the 1970s films [including] earthquakes, shark attack, fiery infernos, man-eating piranhas" and more.

Disaster! is a new musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the ’70s. “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff” are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.

It’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they’ve lost… or at least escape the killer rats.

This nostalgic jukebox musical not only pays homage to the disco hits of the era, but also draws significant inspiration from 70s disaster films like, The Towering Inferno (1974), Airport! (1970), and The Poseidon Adventure (1972).