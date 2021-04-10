Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 10, 2021  

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to CCHS Dawghouse Theatre Tonight

The award-winning Copperas Cove High School presents the One-Act-Play, Steel Magnolias.

This production won multiple awards including All-Star Cast, Outstanding Technical Crew and more at the UIL One-Act-Play competition in March 2021.

Tickets are $3 at the door. Face coverings and social distancing required.

The final performance takes place tonight, April 10.

The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I'm not crazy, I've just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a "good ole boy."

Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength-and love-which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1160837544351029.


