Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS - A Theatrical Breath Of Fresh Air At Austin Playhouse

PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS is playing at Austin Playhouse’s New West Campus Venue.

Register for Austin News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 13, 2022  
Review: PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS - A Theatrical Breath Of Fresh Air At Austin Playhouse

There is something to be said about plays that are purely theatrical. They invite audiences to use their imagination and entertain us on an entirely different level than most other plays. Lowell Bartholomee's new work, PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS is a theatrical breath of fresh air during our stifling August heat.

Presented at Austin Playhouse's beautiful new West Campus location, Bartholomee's script, or scripts I should say, are highly entertaining, running the emotional gamut from belly laughs to choking sobs. The play itself is actually ten different plays and on a variety of topics. The writing reminded me fondly of David Ives' ALL IN THE TIMING, a personal favorite. All roles played by a stellar ensemble cast of 7; every segment is superbly witty dialogue and familiar situations. From a job interview to astronauts landing on the moon PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS perfectly targets humanity and makes the audience laugh, cry and gently think. The cohesive theme throughout the show is the way we experience change and loss, and is icertainly topical after the pandemic years.

I had several favorites among the stage performances and videos. ONE SMALL STEP, a brilliantly done video finds Neil Armstrong (Zac Carr) and Buzz Aldrin (Kareem Badar) hilariously debate the first words to be spoken when stepping on the lunar surface. Another favorite was SMILEY, a story of man's best friend played wonderfully by David DuBose. I won't go into detail, but everyone will feel the emotional impact of this segment. The entire cast is fantastic and Bartholomee's writing, directing and videos are superb. But I want to take a moment to mention Austin Playhouse's glorious new venue.

Located in the West Campus of The University of Texas just off The Drag on West 22nd Street, this new space is amazing! On the second floor of the Texas Sigma Delta Tau house, the theatre is a lovely proscenium stage with comfortable seating and plenty of room. This isn't one of the regular Austin converted spaces, in typical Austin Playhouse style, this new location is clearly a cut above. The entire organization deserves high praise for their new, if temporary, home.

I hope you'll go see PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS at Austin Playhouse's West Campus venue. You will enjoy every moment as much as I did.

PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS

by Lowell Bartholomee

Austin Playhouse West Campus

405 West 22nd Street, Austin

August 5 - 20

Running Time: 1 and a half hours with no intermission.

Tickets: $15 - $36 https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191138®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.austinplayhouse.com%2Fpreviews?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





From This Author - Lynn Beaver

Austin native Lynn Beaver has been active in local theatre for the past 25 years. She saw her first play in 1974 and fell completely in love with the performing arts. Lynn has been a director,... (read more about this author)


Review: SUNFLOWER Scottish Rite Musical Misses The Mark
August 4, 2022

SUNFLOWER with book and lyrics by Laura Guli and music and orchestration by Premila Mistry tries so hard to reach its target audience that it lacks focus on any one topic.
Review: MEAN GIRLS At Bass Concert Hall Is Ruthlessly Hilarious
August 4, 2022

Broadway In Austin brings the ruthlessly hilarious North American tour of Tina Fey’s MEAN GIRLS to Bass Concert Hall, where the theatre is cool and the show is hot, hot, hot!
Review: THE DATING PROJECT - Summer Break Theatre Scores High Marks For Hilarity
July 20, 2022

Austin playwright Max Langert takes us through every painful, hilarious step of the online dating process in THE DATING PROJECT. Produced excellently by Summer Break Theatre, currently playing at Hyde Park Theatre, the show is a cool breeze in this endless summer heat.
Review: TALES OF A BLERD BALLERINA - Triumphant One Woman Show
July 16, 2022

TALES OF A BLERD BALLERINA is a supernova compared to the firecracker of other single actor shows.
Review: Jarrott Productions' PET DICK - Laugh-Out-Loud Funny
July 5, 2022

What did our critic think? Jarrott Productions has produced another hit. PET DICK is an absolutely hilarious ‘audio documentary’ that will have everyone in stitches. This series is creative, laugh-out-loud funny and uses the world class vocal talents of some Austin’s best actors.