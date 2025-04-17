Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Jarrott Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First staged in 1952 and made iconic by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film adaptation, DIAL M FOR MURDER, now showing here in Austin and produced by Jarrott Productions, has long held its place as one of the most stylish and suspenseful thrillers in theatre. Originally penned by Frederick Knott, the play spins a darkly intricate web of deception, betrayal, and the illusion of the perfect crime. Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher breathes new life into this classic with a smart, streamlined adaptation that sharpens the wit and deepens the psychological tension without losing the original’s irresistible charm.

In DIAL M FOR MURDER, Tony Wendice appears to have the perfect life: a successful marriage to the elegant and wealthy Margot, and a comfortable life in London. But beneath the surface simmers jealousy and deceit. When Tony discovers Margot has rekindled a past romance with Maxine Hadley, a sharp-witted mystery writer, he sets in motion a meticulous plan to eliminate his wife and inherit her fortune. In Jarrott Productions’ latest offering, under the assured direction of Artistic Director David R. Jarrott, DIAL M FOR MURDER is precise and captivating. With sharp performances and a knowing nod to both vintage noir and modern sensibilities, this production delivers a rewarding theatrical experience that honors the original while feeling fresh and immediate.

I’ll start with the bad: the coffee table on set is too tall. I’m not being salty, I’m just saying: That’s it! When all a reviewer’s got to say is her preference for coffee table height isn’t met, it’s a great show.

My high expectations for this theatre company and this show were fulfilled even as I entered the theatre. Scenic designer Devin Finn (who I hope will forgive me for the coffee table dig) has done impeccable work here that is clean, stylish, and perfectly suits this reviewer's penchant for a MCM aesthetic. Ditto on Costume Coordinator Susan Branch Towne’s eye for the period clothing. Amanda Cooley Davis’s dialect coaching is on point — down to the ever important way the Brits say weekend. Jarrott seems acutely aware of the intimate thrust stage of the Trinity Street Playhouse, and his careful eye for blocking in this space is flawless. Too often, one feels they must take seats at center in a theatre such as this, but, have no fear, when you attend this production of DIAL M FOR MURDER, feel free to sit anywhere. The Production Team has, if you pardon the phrase, set the stage for this intimate cast of five to shine. And they do.

Jarrott Productions company member Natalie D. Garcia, whose turn as Myra Bruhl in DEATHTRAP last season was a delight as well, here plays Maxine, a gender swap from the original character of Max. Garcia embodies the character in the finest spirit of Myrna Loy in the Thin Man film classics. Devon Ragsdale in her debut with Jarrott Productions gives us a perfectly tasteful and anxious Margot. Justin G. Smith, another new face with the company, is a calculating Tony Wendice. Just as well restrained as Ragsdale’s Margot, the couple are unmistakably British — we can see the neurosis of both of these characters lurking just under the surface. As Lesgate, JP newcomer Zachary Gamble is appropriately both ignorant and nefarious. And bringing the cast full circle we have Mike Ooi as Inspector Hubbard — his eccentric, funny interpretation of Hubbard falls into line with all our satisfying expectations of the classic Scotland Yard gumshoe.

Truly, the show is great. Jarrott’s casting is foolproof, his direction keeps these classic characters right in line with the sensibilities of the British, and the tone fits both the era and the genre. The cast is stellar, and the Production Team has given us a seamless experience within which to enjoy this classic. It’s “funny how murder doesn’t seem quite so bad when you see it on the page or the stage.” So just go see it!

Dial M for Murder

by Frederick Knott

directed by Dave Jarrott

Jarrott Productions

Thursdays-Sundays,

April 10 - April 27, 2025

Trinity Street Players Black Box Theatre, 4th floor, First Baptist Church

901 Trinity Street

Austin, TX, 78701

April 10-27, 2025

Performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm

Photo credit: Steve Rogers

Reader Reviews