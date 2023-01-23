Photos & Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA at ZACH

ZACH Theatre in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre will present Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella playing January 25 - March 5 at The Topfer at ZACH with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. The production is Co-Directed by Producing Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre Michael Baron and DAT Artistic Director, Dr. Brian Cheslik.

This fresh new musical and family favorite will be performed in both American Sign Language (ASL) and spoken English with supertitle artistically incorporated into the scenic design and fully inclusive experience from the time patrons arrive at the theatre. Broadway veteran Sandra Mae Frank (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) will play the title role of Ella. Sandra recently was Co-Director (with Michael Baron) of the critically acclaimed production of The Music Man at Olney Theatre in Maryland and can currently be seen as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder on "New Amsterdam" on NBC.

The cast of deaf and hearing actors will also include Trey Harrington as Topher; MEREDITH MCCALL as Madam; Kenny Williams as Sebastian; MERVIN PRIMEAUX-O'BRYANT as Marie/Fairy Godmother, KRISSY LEMON as Gabrielle; SARA BURKE as Charlotte; GREGOR LOPES as Jean-Michel; Christopher Tester as Lord Pinkleton; HEBA TOULAN as Ensemble; EMILY CATALFAMO as Ensemble/Ella Swing; Lee Walter as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Marie, MARIEL ARDILA as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Ella; Taylor Flanagan as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Gabrielle; and JORDAN BARRON as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Jean-Michel.

