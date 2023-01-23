Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA at ZACH

Broadway veteran Sandra Mae Frank (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) stars in the title role of Ella.

Jan. 23, 2023  

ZACH Theatre in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre will present Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella playing January 25 - March 5 at The Topfer at ZACH with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. The production is Co-Directed by Producing Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre Michael Baron and DAT Artistic Director, Dr. Brian Cheslik.

Get a first look at photos and video inside rehearsal below!

This fresh new musical and family favorite will be performed in both American Sign Language (ASL) and spoken English with supertitle artistically incorporated into the scenic design and fully inclusive experience from the time patrons arrive at the theatre. Broadway veteran Sandra Mae Frank (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) will play the title role of Ella. Sandra recently was Co-Director (with Michael Baron) of the critically acclaimed production of The Music Man at Olney Theatre in Maryland and can currently be seen as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder on "New Amsterdam" on NBC.

The cast of deaf and hearing actors will also include Trey Harrington as Topher; MEREDITH MCCALL as Madam; Kenny Williams as Sebastian; MERVIN PRIMEAUX-O'BRYANT as Marie/Fairy Godmother, KRISSY LEMON as Gabrielle; SARA BURKE as Charlotte; GREGOR LOPES as Jean-Michel; Christopher Tester as Lord Pinkleton; HEBA TOULAN as Ensemble; EMILY CATALFAMO as Ensemble/Ella Swing; Lee Walter as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Marie, MARIEL ARDILA as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Ella; Taylor Flanagan as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Gabrielle; and JORDAN BARRON as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Jean-Michel.

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m.

Photo credit: Suzanne Cordeiro

Sandra Mae Frank and Mariel Ardila

Heba Toulan and Jordan Barron with cast

Trey Harrington with Emily Catalfamo and Jordan Barron

Mervin Primeaux-Oa??Bryant, Sandra Mae Frank, Taylor Flanagan, Jordan Barron, Emily Catalfamo and cast

Sandra Mae Frank and Trey Harrington

Sandra Mae Frank and Meredith McCall

Sandra Mae Frank and Mervin Primeaux-Oa??Bryant

Gregor Lopes and Krissy Lemon

Gregor Lopes and Krissy Lemon

Sandra Mae Frank

Sandra Mae Frank

Sandra Mae Frank

Sandra Mae Frank

Gregor Lopes and cast

Kenny Williams and Christopher Tester

Kenny Williams and Christopher Tester

Taylor Flanagan, Heba Toulan, Mariel Ardila, Lee Walter and Sandra Burke

Taylor Flanagan, Heba Toulan, Mariel Ardila, Lee Walter, Sara Burke, Emily Catalfamo, Krissy Lemon, and Jordan Barron

Cast

Meredith McCall and Kenny Williams

Sandra Mae Frank, Mervin Primeaux-Oa??Bryant and cast

Trey Harrington, Krissy Lemon, and cast






January 23, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal photos and video of ZACH Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre's Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, performed in both American Sign Language (ASL) and spoken English.
