Other Worlds Film Festival Announces Full December Dates And First Five

Other Worlds Film Festival, the premier SciFi Film Festival in the United States, announces the dates and First Five for the 2020 Festival going virtual this year. The virtual festival will be held December 1-6, 2020, offering more than a dozen features and short film programs showcasing the diverse genre of SciFi. In addition, with the upcoming 2020 Election Other Worlds Film Festival will host "Vote The Future," an online social event with prizes and more. Badges for the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival are on sale now at otherworldsfilmfest.com/badges.

Festival Founder Bears Rebecca Fonté shared her excitement on this year's Opening Night Film and a few teasers for the 2020 Festival. "Any year you can open your festival with the SKLYLINE franchise is a good year and we've gotten to do it twice. Writer/Director Liam O'Donnell will join us on December 1 to kick off the fest with another action-packed adrenaline ride. Additionally, returning is alumni Mathieu Turi, whose film HOSTILE was one of the most popular of 2017. Until now we've never had a film directed by Cody Calahan at the festival, but he's no stranger, having produced THE HERETICS and I'll TAKE YOUR DEAD, two of the three previous Black Fawn films we've screened," Fonté said. "What I am most excited to get in front of an audience is Röckët Stähr's DEATH OF A ROCK STAR, an animated rock opera cult hit of the future. It's like someone tossed Ziggy Stardust in a blender with my old VHS of HEAVY METAL and sprinkled in the still fairly new art form of Lyric Videos. No one will be able to resist the soundtrack to this one."

To champion the 2020 election and celebrate our right to vote, Other Worlds will host the "Vote The Future" contest where citizens can share on social when they cast their vote in the 2020 Election through posting selfies in their Other Worlds shirts either at polling places or with their 'I Voted' stickers or mail in ballot with the Other Worlds website in the background. Participants will be selected at random with a third receiving prizes such as t-shirts, posters, or SciFi swag, and one winner receiving Badge access to the 2020 Festival. Full details and prizes can be found at otherworldsfilmfest.com/VoteTheFuture.

Fonté continued, "Even though 2020 feels like we are living in some sort of post-apocalyptic dystopia, I've received a message from Ground Control and they've confirmed -- after some experimentation -- the future happens whether we plan for it or not. So, our team has uploaded ourselves into the simulacrum to generate the closest thing obtainable to the Other Worlds experience. Strap yourself in to the U.S.S. Sofa where we can lift off together into a better tomorrow."

In addition to screenings, the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival will include the Supernova Launch Film, both the Under Worlds and Other Worlds Centerpiece Films, Defender of the Universe Screening, Closing Night Film, at least 10 Other Worldly Features, the Under Worlds Horror Sidebar, and four programs of shorts. Other Worlds will also present their first ever podcast sidebar including the world premiere of their own podcast ATTACK OF THE ROBOTS featuring Bears Rebecca Fonté and Chris Lambert.

The full lineup for the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival will be announced in November.

FIRST FIVE FOR THE 2020 OTHER WORLDS FILM FESTIVAL:

OPENING NIGHT FEATURE FILM:

SKYLIN3S | France | Texas Premiere

Director/Writer: Liam O'Donnell

When a virus threatens to turn the now earth-dwelling friendly alien hybrids against humans, Captain Rose Corley must lead a team of elite mercenaries on a mission to the alien world in order to save what's left of humanity.

ADDITIONAL FEATURE FILMS:

DEATH OF A ROCKSTAR | USA | Texas Premiere

Director/Writer: Röckët Stähr

In the year 2164, when rock-n-roll is banned, a group of underground rebels, led by a mad scientist, attempt to start a non-violent revolution by waking up the docile masses via a cloned rockstar sent on a guerrilla tour to "rock n roll them free from their misery." But they soon find out, the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

MEANDER | France | Texas Premiere

Director/Writer: Mathieu Turi

A woman gets locked in series of strange tubes full of deadly traps.

MINOR PREMISE | USA | Texas Premiere

Director: Eric Schultz

Writers: Justin Moretto, Eric Schultz, Thomas Torrey

Attempting to surpass his father's legacy, a reclusive neuroscientist becomes entangled in his own experiment, pitting ten fragments of his consciousness against each other.

THE OAK ROOM | Canada | Texas Premiere

Director: Cody Calahan

Writer: Peter Genoway

During a raging snowstorm, a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote Canadian town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night's events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and shocking violence.

Q&As will be available after each screening. Schedules and times are subject to change.

Other Worlds Film Festival | December 1-6 2020: Festival badges have two levels: "The Pulsar" at $99 or "The Supernova" at $143, with The Supernova offering first access and other perks including special screenings, goodie bags, exclusive events, insider information and more. 2020 Festival badges are available for purchase now at otherworldsfilmfest.com/badges. Individual tickets will be available in November based on availability. The Festival will be available for streaming in Texas only.

