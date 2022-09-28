Latinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At The Long Center In Austin

Latin-GRAMMY nominees Mariachi Herencia de México are on tour with a brand-new album, Herederos (The Heirs), which pays tribute to the past while looking to the future. Their fifth studio album will be available starting September 30 across all digital platforms.

The compositions on Herederos were written by a variety of master songwriters, including Juan Gabriel, Armando Manzanero, Frank Sinatra, Rubén Fuentes, and Cuco Sánchez. All the music is masterfully arranged by Rigoberto Alfaro, who imparts Mariachi Herencia de México's trademark sound on each classic. The album also features guest artists Lupita Infante, granddaughter of the iconic mariachi singer Pedro Infante, and La Marisoul, lead singer for the Mexican American band La Santa Cecilia.

With this historical recording, Mariachi Herencia De Mexico are back stronger than ever. Their current U.S. tour also features special guest Lupita Infante.

Herederos is comprised of eleven stunning tracks with guest artists La Marisoul and Lupita Infante, the band's current tourmate.

Infante is featured on "Hay unos ojos," a beautiful duet performed with one of the band's virtuosic male singers, Michoacán-born Iván Ramírez (25). The song was originally made popular by American singer Linda Rondstadt thirty-five years ago. La Marisoul performs a captivating rendition of "Fallaste corazón," a composition by actor and singer "Cuco" Sánchez.

"Sones 2," whose rhythms carry a history of many years, is a medley of three anthems in the vibrant tradition of the son jalisciense.

Another highlight is "Escándalo," which was written by a historical figure in mariachi music, Rubén Fuentes. Instead of channeling the mariachi version recorded by Javier Solís, Mariachi Herencia De Mexico's version is influenced by Puerto Rican salsa star Héctor Lavoe, who used to love the song. "We are huge fans of Héctor Lavoe and the FANIA sound. It felt natural to do this iconic song in this way," added César Maldonado, producer and the band's founder and director.

Mexican giant Juan Gabriel is also remembered with "No me digas," a classic tune originally sung by Rocío Dúrcal. Melanie Juárez (18), lead female voice and guitar, curated this song herself for the project. "It's my favorite Juan Gabriel song. We gave it a different rhythm, added some flamenco requintos, and it has a special groove," says Juárez.

The fifth Mariachi Herencia de México album also features several surprises. There are tributes to legends Frank Sinatra and Armando Manzanero sung in English. "With this album we demonstrate that we can sing in English, too-Melanie confides-it is very natural for us; we are Latino, and we are American. English is the first language for most of us in the group."

Leonel Herrera (24) plays harp and assures that the album is not missing the essence of mariachi music at all. Even though the album touches on other genres, it still feels pure. "We try that a lot here... we love playing other kinds of music and traditional sones too. There are rancheras, norteño, joropos... it's like a room with many windows, where each one of them shows you something different," says Leonel.

"El gavilán" is performed by Rubén Nuñez (24), lead singer and trumpet player. The Venezuelan joropo is the first single off the new album, and its video shows all fourteen members performing the track with immaculate virtuosity.

"It's an honor to record mariachi music and to give it our own flavor," says Marco Villela (19), musical director, vocalist and trumpet player. In his new role as musical director, Villela assures that Herederos "is the sum of all the albums we have released. This is the real Herencia de México. We are the new generation and we have grown up as a band."

Mariachi Herencia de México has been juggling with an intense agenda. Right now, the band is in the middle of a wildly successful U.S. tour with stops in many cities: New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, and Las Vegas, among them. The Herederos concerts will take place through the end of the year and will continue throughout 2023 by popular demand.

Tour Dates:

September

9, The Krannert Center, Urbana, IL

11, Calder Plaza, Grand Rapids, MI

16, The Congress Hotel, Tucson, AZ

17, Mesa Center for the Arts, Mesa, AZ

18, Haugh Performing Arts Center, Glendora, CA

28, Frostburg State University, Frostburg, MD

30, Quick Center, Fairfield, CT

October:

1, Governors State University, University Park, IL

2, McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL

5, East Alabama Arts, Opelika, AL

9, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, New York City, NY

11, The Vogel, Red Bank, NJ

13, The Long Center, Austin, TX

16, Performing Arts Houston, Houston, TX

22, Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley, CO

29, Downey Theatre, Downey, CA

30, Clark Center for the Performing Arts, Arroyo Grande, CA

December

10, 2022, UNLV Performing Arts Center, Las Vegas, NV

January

14, 2023, Peery's Egyptian Theater, Ogden, UT

On September 22, 2022, live from Washington, D.C., Mariachi Herencia de México delivered two stunning performances at "Univisionarios," Univision's first annual gala celebrating Hispanic excellence and legacy. The celebration began with an opening act that saw Mariachi Herencia de México, accompanied by Joss Favela, Aida Cuevas, José Manuel Figueroa and Chiquis Rivera, honor the legacies of Armando Manzanero, Juan Gabriel, Joan Sebastián, and Jenni Rivera with a medley of music arranged and produced by the band itself. Later in the program, Mariachi Herencia de México delivered a powerful performance of "El gavilán" that left audience members on their feet.

The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed the Mariachi Herencia de México. The energetic, virtuosic Latin GRAMMY-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across the North American continent. Nuestra Herencia, their 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts. 2018's Herencia de la Tierra Mía was produced by celebrated industry veteran Javier Limón and charted atop all major streaming services. 2019's Esencia topped industry charts, while a second volume, issued in 2020 performed similarly. Now in 2022, Mariachi Herencia De México are set to release their fifth studio album, Herederos.