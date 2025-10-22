La POW Theatre Will Present The World Premiere Of SALTY BANANAS At Sterling Stage Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La POW Theatre will present the world premiere of Salty Bananas, a new play written and directed by award-winning Austin playwright A. John Boulanger. The production will run from October 10 through October 26, 2025, at Sterling Stage Austin.

The premiere marks a long-awaited reunion between Boulanger and Austin actors Martin Burke and Meredith McCall, their first collaboration on a new work since 2011. The cast also includes Linda Nenno, Melissa Grogan, Amy Downing, Quinn Walton, and Tyler Jones. The producing team features Janelle Buchanan and Jill Crowley Holmes.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

A. John Boulanger is an Austin-based playwright and director whose works have been produced in New York, London, and at universities across the United States. He holds an M.A. in Playwriting and a B.F.A. in Pre-Professional Directing from Texas State University. His honors include the Kennedy Center National Student Playwriting Award, the William Inge Center for the Arts Award for Directing, and Austin’s David Mark Cohen Award for Playwriting.

Boulanger is the founding artistic producer of La POW Theatre (Local Artists Premiering Original Works), a company dedicated to developing and producing new plays by emerging voices. Salty Bananas marks the world premiere of his latest full-length work.