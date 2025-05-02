Interview: Julia Nicole Hunter of ANNIE at Bass Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As we anticipate welcoming the beloved musical ANNIE to Austin, I had the pleasure to ask Julia Nicole Hunter, who portrays Grace Farrell in the current production, a few questions about her experience working on the show. A Nashville native now based in New York City, Hunter brings warmth and depth to the character of Oliver Warbucks' compassionate assistant.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be returning to ANNIE, Hunter shares below. Her impressive resume includes notable roles such as Nina in IN THE HEIGHTS at Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre, Nettie in THE COLOR PURPLE and Sister Amnesia in NUNSENSE. She has also showcased her vocal talents as a principal performer for "Burn The Floor" and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Fans can follow Julia's career and performances on Instagram at @ju1ia.nico1e

BWW: ANNIE is such a beloved classic—what was your first encounter with the show, and how did it influence your approach to your role?

HUNTER: The first production I saw was a high school production after I graduated with my Best Friend playing Hannigan. I never really had playing Grace on my radar so when I got the role I really had such a fresh pair of eyes on it. Jenn, our director, really helped me create a beautifully bold, kind, smart and silly Grace.

BWW: What discoveries have you made about your character over the course of the tour?

HUNTER: I’ve found out so much about myself through Grace. I’ve learned to trust myself through trusting this show and my character. I’ve discovered a beautiful layer of grit in Grace. She isn’t just a nurturing assistant. She is a tenacious business woman and I’m taking that with me.

BWW: What’s one moment in the show—whether you’re onstage or off—that you will take with you when your work with the tour is complete?

HUNTER: Oh there are too many to choose just one. The time I cherish the most is preshow when I go around and giggle with everyone. Grace doesn’t enter for about 35 minutes into the show. Everyone besides Warbucks has already done so much by this point. I don’t like the first time I see people that day to be onstage so I find it very important to check in however I can!

BWW: ANNIE carries such deep cultural resonance. What does it mean to you to be part of a story that has touched so many generations?

HUNTER: Okay now im crying. You truly can’t imagine the imprint this show has left on my heart. The show itself is perfect. I really believe that. The music is unforgettable. The characters are honest and strong. Truly the people this experience has brought into my life are some of the most incredible humans. It means the world. I don’t know how to put it into words, but if you’ve seen ANNIE or been a part of it, you just get it.

BWW: Have you had any audience interactions that reminded you of the show’s emotional impact or reach?

HUNTER: The audiences all across the country love Annie because of the message of hope and optimism it brings. We needed it when it came out in 77’ and we need it now it 2025. It’s the best when you meet people who have three or more generations seeing the show. So many stories of it being someone’s lfirst show they ever saw, then they bring their child who now has children of their own. They all see it together through such different lenses, but leave so full of love!

BWW: What do you hope this production leaves with audiences after the curtain falls?

HUNTER: I hope we’ve opened people’s hearts to loving one another without judgment. I hope it’s taught people that no matter our differences we all want connection and love. I hope it leaves the world a little softer and brighter.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of this timeless musical as Texas Performing Arts presents Broadway in Austin's production of ANNIE at Bass Concert Hall. The sun will come out this May 2-4, 2025, with performances Friday evening at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 & 8 pm, and Sunday at 1 & 6:30 pm. This heartwarming tale of hope and perseverance promises to delight audiences of all ages with its unforgettable songs and inspiring story. Tickets start at just $35 and are available now at texasperformingarts.org and BroadwayinAustin.com, by calling (512) 477-1444, or visiting the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall. It's a hard-knock life without "Annie" – secure your seats today!

