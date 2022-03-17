Hill Country Community Theatre Announces Cast for BIRTHDAY CLUB

Hill Country Community Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming spring show, THE BIRTHDAY CLUB.

HCCT will present THE BIRTHDAY CLUB, by Phil Olson, this spring opening in April. This comedy, directed by Kärin Frasier, runs for four weekends April 22-May 15.

The story features five women sharing their life stories with one another over the course of their birthday celebrations. The ups and downs of life and loss unfold for each character, until a certain secret is revealed that shakes up the group and threatens future birthday club celebrations.

The cast is made up of both familiar and new faces to the HCCT stage. "I think we hit the jackpot with this cast," said Executive Director, Patty Gosselin. Sally Stemac will portray Cheryl; Sharon Penny is featured as Emily; Bebe Rocha appears as Abbie; Ocean Leigh portrays Kathy; and Brigid Cooley will play the role of Sarah. "The cast has good chemistry," enthused Kärin, "and that makes a great show for the audience."

For more information on THE BIRTHDAY CLUB scheduled run, and other upcoming productions, contact the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944 or at www.theHCCT.org.