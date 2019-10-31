Full Cast Has Been Announced For ZACH Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

ZACH Theatre announces the full cast for Austin's most rockin' holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returning to The Topfer at ZACH for the sixth year November 20-December 29, 2019 with exciting new songs and new cast members in addition to returning favorites under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. MARC POUHÉ stars as Ebenezer Scrooge and ZACH's soon-to-be Janis Joplin this season, Tony-nominated Mary Bridget Davies as Ghost of Christmas Present.

Previously announced cast and favorites include: Kenny Williams, JR. as Ghost of Christmas Past; Roderick Sanford as Marley; and Michael Valentine as Fred.

Additional casting includes Paul Sanchez as Bob Cratchit; Leslie McDonel as Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit; JORDAN BARRON as the Charitable Gentleman Two; MARTAVIUS PARRISH as Apprentice Scrooge; SARA BURKE as Gwendolyn; Christina Austin Lopez as Shopkeeper Stiltz; Taylor Bryant as Belle; and ALLIE HABERMAN and Matthew Kennedy in the Ensemble.

The youth cast includes HANNAH BARLEY; MERCY BOVIK; ADI DHALL; KRISHNA DHALL; Juliet Embry; SCARLETT EMBRY; ALEXA GODWIN; LILA GONZALEZ; JOANNA HENRY; CHRISTIAN JOHNSON; Emily Johnson; JAH'MIR JOHNSON; JAGGER LOWE; JASON LOWE; BEATRIX MCDANIEL; ALEXA NELAN; EMME ORCHARD; GRANT PACE; CAMERON REDWINE; MALEAH ROY; JOELLE SELLERS; ELIANA TORRES; OLIVER TRAVIS; ELICIE UTTERBACK; and JAYDEN WALLACE.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Dave Steakley with musical direction by ALLEN ROBERTSON. JENN MALHSTEAD YOUNG is the choreographer with additional choreography by CHRISTA OLIVER; BOB LAVALLEE as scenic designer, RODD SIMONSEN as projection designer; Susan Branch TOWNE as original costume designer, EMILY GILARDI as costume designer, and SERRET JENSEN as hair and makeup designer. SARAH EC MAINES is the lighting designer with AUSTIN BROWN as associate lighting designer; CRAIG BROCK as the sound designer, SCOTT GROH as the properties designer, and CATHERINE ANNE TUCKER as the stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of A Christmas Carol:

Champagne Opening and Press Night - Friday, November 22, 2019; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Post-Show Discussion - Wednesday, November 27, 2019

ASL Interpreted, Open Captioned, and Audio Described - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, or in person at the ZACH Theatre Box Office, in the Topfer Theatre, 202 South Lamar Boulevard (corner of Riverside Drive and South Lamar) Monday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $18 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of 10 Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

