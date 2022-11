First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Gaslight's ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kelsey Layton - VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - Bastrop Opera House 25%

Valoneecia Tolbert - TALES OF A BLERD BALLERINA - The Vortex 21%

Tysha Calhoun and Rebecca Smootz - DIVAS: BENDING BROADWAY - Gaslight Baker 11%

Nate Nelson - DIVAS: BENDING BROADWAY - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 8%

Tysha Calhoun - USO TRIBUTE SHOW - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 6%

Marissa Wiseman - LOVE IS... - VIBE Entertainment Group 5%

Gary Richardson - DREAM ON! - River City Pops 4%

Mitchell Owen - DIVAS: BENDING BROADWAY - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

Brad Degge - USO TRIBUTE SHOW - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

Creekbottom Carter - PRIDE WEEK LOCKHART - Sunflower and Friends, Lockhart 3%

Jarret Mallon - A COOL YULE - TexARTS 3%

Jarrett Mallon - A COOL YULE - TexARTS Association 2%

Sandra Metcalf - USO TRIBUTE SHOW - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Angela Birchett - A COOL YULE - TexARTS 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Shin - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions 12%

Stacy Hawking - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Texas State University 11%

Evelyn Joy Hoelscher - CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre 10%

Cassie Abate - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 10%

Anna-Joy Jones - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 8%

Melissa May Moncus - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy/City of Buda 7%

Tobie Minor - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Wimberley Players 7%

Judy Thompson-Price - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Georgetown Palace Theatre 6%

Anna Joy Jones - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre, Lockhart 5%

Tommie Jackson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 5%

Taylor Rainbolt - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Ground Floor Theatre 4%

Ian Liberto - THE FULL MONTY - TexARTS 3%

Courtney Wissinger Eiland - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Sophie Bibb - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 3%

Joy Jones - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Sarah Anne Dam - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Georgetown Palace Theatre Education 2%

Jane Schwartz - THE FANTASTICKS - The City Theatre 1%

Natalie Uehara - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Austin ISD Performing Arts Center 1%

Nigel Hall - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - TexARTS 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Teresa Carson - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions 13%

Faith Castaneda - CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre 13%

Bridget Gates - CLUE ON STAGE - Wimberley Players 7%

Jill Kammerdiener - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 6%

Kathy Maldonado - THE COVER OF LIFE - Wimberley Players 5%

Emily Ann Patterson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight Baker Theatre 5%

Ellen Simms - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Georgetown Palace 5%

Aaron Kubacak - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS 5%

Beth James - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre, Lockhart 4%

Robyn Gammill - MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre, Lockhart 4%

Desiree Humphries - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Groundfloor theatre 4%

Tammy Francis - THE DAUGHTER OF ST. NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Tammy Francis - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Ellen Simms - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Georgetown Palace 3%

Chris Arthur - THE FULL MONTY - TexARTS 2%

Aaron Flynn - AMADEUS - Penfold Theatre 2%

Jennifer Rose Davis - MCADO - Gilbert and Sullivan Austin 2%

Aaron Flynn - PECKIN THE CROWN - The VORTEX & Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

Stephanie Slayton - THE FANTSTICKS - The City Theatre 2%

Jennifer Rose Davis - EVERYBODY - ACC Drama 2%

Ismael Soto III - MATT & BEN - Morgan Theatre Company 1%

Tammy Francis - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%

Desiree Humphries - DOT - Ground Floor Theatre 1%

Pam Friday - UNEXPECTED JOY - Ground Floor Theatre 1%

Sherry Bettersworth - DISNEY'S LION KING JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 1%

Best Dance Production

LOVE IS... - VIBE Entertainment Group 40%

AWAKENING - VIBE Entertainment Group 23%

BLUEGRASS JUNCTION - Performa/Dance--Pioneer Farms 20%

THE MAD SCENE - Performa/Dance--Austin Venture Studio Theater 17%

Best Direction Of A Musical

A. Jason Jones - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 16%

Emily Taylor - CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre 12%

Ryan Scarlata - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 12%

Joey Banks - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions 9%

Bridget Gates - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy/City of Buda 9%

Kasey RT Graham - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS 5%

Damon Brown - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Georgetown Palace 5%

Ron Watson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Rick Roemer - TICK TICK BOOM - Bohemian Theatricals / Ground Floor Theater 3%

Lisa Scheps - UNEXPECTED JOY - Ground Floor Theatre 3%

Campbell Duncan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespian Theatre Company 3%

Milton Zoth - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Wimberley Playhouse 3%

The Drowsy Chaperone - DAMON BROWN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Ron Watson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Sam Parrot and Mckynzie Bartee - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Mckynzie Barte - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Sarah Gay - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - TexARTS 1%

Matthew Shead - THE FANTASTICKS - The City Theatre 1%

Matt Shead - THE FANTASTICKS - City Theatre 1%

Samuel Parrott - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

Rick Roemer - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mary Moody Northen Theater 1%

Kasey RT Graham - THE FULL MONTY - TexARTS 1%

Sam Parrott - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 1%

Joshua Denning - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Austin ISD Performing Arts Center 0%

Sam Parrot - PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Stacy Hawking - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Texas State University 11%

Jess Hawthorne Fiene - GLORIA - Texas State University 8%

Dave Steakley - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre 8%

Bridget Gates - CLUE ON STAGE - Wimberley Players 6%

Molly Fonesca - THE ODD COUPLE - Georgetown Palace Theatre 6%

Lynn Beaver - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - The Georgetown Palace Playhouse 5%

Adam Flores - TINY FINGERPRINTS - University of Texas at Austin 5%

Andrea Littlefield - BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight Baker Theatre 5%

Allison Price - A LEAGUE OF HER OWN - Just Friends and Bottle Alley 4%

Garrison Martt - MACBETH - The Archive Theatre 3%

Tammy Francis - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Beth James - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Tammy Francis - THE DAUGHTER OF ST. NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Tysha Calhoun - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Gaslight Baker Theater 2%

Carl Gonzalez - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Ground Floor Theatre 2%

Beth Jenkins - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theater 2%

Trish Rigdon - ROMEO & JULIET - Wimberley Playhouse 2%

Amber Quick - MATT & BEN - Morgan Theatre Company 2%

Liz Fisher - AMADEUS - Penfold Theatre 2%

Eric Beck - GOD OF CARNAGE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Samuel Parrott and Mckynzie Bartee - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Chris Fontanes - PECKIN THE CROWN - The VORTEX & Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

Tracy Arnold - COVER OF LIFE - Wimberley Players 2%

Marcus Mcquirter - A WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold theatre 1%

Tommie Jackson and Sidney Murray - ROMEO AND JULIET - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

Best Ensemble Performance

SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 10%

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theater 9%

CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre 8%

NEWSIES - Zilker Hillside Theatre 7%

THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre 6%

TINY FINGERPRINTS - University of Texas at Austin 4%

MACBETH - Archive 4%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - TexARTS Association 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

CLUE:ON STAGE - Wimberley Players 3%

SHREK - Central Texas Theatre Academy/City of Buda 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Austin Summer Stock 2%

ROMEO & JULLIET - Wimberley Playhouse 2%

AMADEUS - Penfold Theatre 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespians Theare Company 2%

PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theater 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theater 2%

THE FULL MONTY - TexARTS 2%

TICK, TICK, BOOM! - Ground Floor Theatre 2%

A WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold Theatre 1%

DAUGHTER OF ST. NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mackenzie Mulligan - HAIR - Texas State University 13%

Austin Brown - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre 12%

Faith Castanada - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 10%

Dustin White - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 7%

Lucinda Culver - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS 5%

Patrick Anthony - MACBETH - The Archive Theatre 5%

Sarah Littlefield - BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight Baker Theatre 5%

Chris McKnight - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy/City of Buda 4%

Faith Castanada - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Martin Gammill-Beck - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Chris McKnight - CLUE ON STAGE - Wimberley Players 3%

Kevin Rigdon - Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wimberley Players 3%

Amy Lewis - A WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold Theatre 2%

Tommie Jackson - ROMEO AND JULIET - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Becky White - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Tommie Jackson - SMELL OF THE KILL - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Bill Peeler - COVER OF LIFE - Wimberley Players 2%

Cole Rickman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Andy Berkovsy - THE FANTASTICKS - The City Theatre 2%

Jacquline Sindelar - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Ground Floor Theatre 1%

Cole Rickman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Austin ISD Performing Arts Center 1%

Lucinda Culver - THE FULL MONTY - TexARTS 1%

Eric Beck - GOD OF CARNAGE - Gaslight-Baker Theater 1%

Samuel Parrott - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

Amy Lewis - WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Megan Pritchett - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House 16%

Aimee Radics - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 15%

David Kelly & Victoria Peterson - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker 13%

Veronica DeSantos Ryan - CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre 10%

Beth Everett - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions 9%

Victoria Schwartz - MACBETH - The Archive Theatre 6%

Sabrina Mari Uriegas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 5%

Carole Hofstaad - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - The Wimberley Players 4%

Beth Everett - SWEENEY TODD - Southwestern University 3%

Tommie Jackson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 3%

Stefan Sanders - AMADEUS - Penfold Theatre / Central Texas Philharmonic 2%

Susan Finnigan - TICK TICK BOOM - Bohemian Theatricals / Ground Floor Theater 2%

Veronica Ryan - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Lyn Koenning - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - TexARTS 2%

Samuel Parrott, Emily Evans, and Tommie Jackson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Susan Finnigan - THE FULL MONTY - TexARTS 2%

Sam Parrot, Emily Evans, and Tommie Jackson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 1%

Karl Logue - THE FANTASTICKS - The City Theatre 1%

Tommie Jackson and Nate Nelson - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

Karl Logue - THE FANTASTICKS - City Theatre 1%

Susan Finnigan - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mary Moody Northen Theater 0%

Best Musical

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theater 13%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House 13%

SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 10%

CABARET - Georgetown Palace Theatre 10%

NEWSIES - Zilker Hillside Theatre 7%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy/City of Buda 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 5%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - TexARTS Association 4%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Stage Austin 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 4%

IN THE HEIGTHS - Austin Summer Stock 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Zach 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Georgetown Palace 3%

TICK TICK BOOM - Bohemian Theatricals / Ground Floor Theater 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

I LOVE YOU YOU'RE PERFECT NOW CHANGE - Wimberley Players 2%

WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

THE FULL MONTY - TexARTS Association 1%

UNEXPECTED JOY - Ground Floor Theatre 1%

THE FANTASTICKS - The City Theatre 1%

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - TexARTS 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Austin ISD Performing Arts Center 1%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - The Wimberly Players 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

TINY FINGERPRINTS - University of Texas at Austin 15%

A LEAGUE OF HER OWN - Just Friends & Bottle Alley 13%

ALICE'S WONDERLAND - Austin Summer Stock 12%

DAUGHTER OF SAINT NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 12%

A WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold theatre 10%

VAUDEVILLE - SHIPWRECK CRUISE SHIP - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 10%

TALES OF A BLERD BALLERINA - The Vortex 9%

SELFIE THE MUSICAL - Vortex 7%

USO TRIBUTE SHOW - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 5%

STEALING BABY JESUS - Austin Playhouse 3%

PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS - Austin Playhouse 3%

LIFTED - The Filigree Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Ella McCarthy - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight-Baker Theater 12%

Madeleine Bourgeois - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 10%

Aline Forastieri - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House 7%

Jason Lucio - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House 6%

Veronica Ryan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Melissa Vogt - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy/City of Buda 4%

Bianka Torres - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

LJ Salinas - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions 4%

Jerry Brown - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Georgetown Palace 4%

Amanda Rivera - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Zach 3%

Sarah Fleming Walker - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS 3%

Andrew Tran - NEWSIES - Zilker Hillside Theatre 3%

Connor Lewis - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 3%

Andrew Cannatta - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - Ground Floor Theatre 3%

Tyler Askins - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 3%

Mitchell Oden - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Derek Smootz - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre, Lockhart 2%

Amber Quick - UNEXPECTED JOY - Ground Floor Theatre 2%

Hannah Ferguson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Sharon Burley - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Ross Millsap - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Faith Perez - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Mel Elkins - THE FANTASTICKS - City Theater 1%

Matt Wade - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS 1%

Kayshaan Castle - SELFIE: THE MUSICAL - Vortex Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Yasha Alaniz - GLORIA - Texas State University 9%

Brenden Kyle MacDonald - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre 8%

Mellisa Hardaway - DAUGHTER OF SAINT NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 5%

Lisa Shelton - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - The Georgetown Palace Playhouse 4%

Tommie Jackson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theater 4%

Parker Dial - GLORIA - Texas State University 4%

Morgan Urbanovsky - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Amy Crowl - THE ODD COUPLE - Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Andrea Littlefield - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse 3%

Jill Leberknight - THE LION IN WINTER - The Georgetown Palace 3%

Peter Frechette - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre 3%

Abby Ferree - A LEAGUE OF HER OWN - Just Friends and Bottle Alley 3%

Robyn Gammill - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Jason Graf - MACBETH - The Archive Theatre 2%

Dawn Wright-Calvert - GOD OF CARNAGE - Gaslight-Baker Theater 2%

Liz Catchings - ROMEO AND JULIET - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Nich Dondero - MACBETH - Texas State University 2%

Andrea Littlefield - DEATHTRAP - Georgetown Playhouse 2%

Taylor Flanagan - JUDITH - Hyde Park Theatre 2%

Vivian Noble - MACBETH - Texas State University 2%

Meret Slover - THE COVER OF LIFE - The Wimberley Players 2%

John Michael Hoke - MACBETH - Archive Theatre 2%

Marc Pouhé - A WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold Theatre 2%

Kathleen Fletcher - MACBETH - Archive 1%

Doug DeGirolamo - THE DAUGHTER OF ST. NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%

Best Play

GLORIA - Texas State University 15%

THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre 7%

MACBETH - Archive Theatre 6%

SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Georgetown Palace Playhouse 6%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight Baker Theatre 5%

TINY FINGERPRINTS - University of Texas at Austin 5%

THE LION IN WINTER - The Georgetown Palace 5%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Wimberley Players 5%

A LEAGUE OF HER OWN - Just Friends & Bottle Alley Theatre 5%

DAUGHTER OF ST. NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold Theatre Company 2%

AMADEUS - Penfold Theatre 2%

COVER OF LIFE - Wimberly Players 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

DOT - Ground Floor Theatre 1%

SMELL OF THE KILL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 1%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Austin ISD Performing Arts Center 1%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Wimberly Players 1%

PECKIN THE CROWN - The VORTEX & Bottle Alley Theatre Company 1%

ROMEO & JULIET - Wimberley Playhouse 1%

WONDER OF THE WORLD - The City Theatre 1%

EVERYBODY - ACC Drama 1%

MATT & BEN - Morgan Theatre Company 1%

Best Production of an Opera

THE MCADO - Gilbert & Sullivan Austin 52%

Steve Jobs - Austin Opera 48%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Raiford - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 10%

Joshua Denning - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions 8%

Brianne Klitgaard - BLITHE SPIRIT - Gaslight Baker Theatre 7%

Bridget Gates/Adam Witko - CLUE ON STAGE - Wimberley Players 6%

Liza McCarthy - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker 6%

Donna Coughlin - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS 6%

Justin Dam - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 5%

Robyn Gammill - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre 4%

Justin Dam - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Georgetown Palace Theatre 4%

Patrick Anthony - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - Ground Floor Theatre 3%

Cole Rickman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 3%

Justin Dam - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Carroll Dozeall - THE COVER OF LIFE - Wimberley Players 3%

Maggie Armendariz - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Ground Floor Theatre 3%

Tammy Francis - DAUGHTER OF ST. NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Kevin Rigdon - ROMEO AND JULIET - Wimberley Players 2%

Ismael Soto III - MATT & BEN - Morgan Theatre Company 2%

Tommie Jackson and Samuel Parrott - ROMEO AND JULIET - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Tomas Salas - A WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold Theatre 2%

Gary Thornsberry - AMADEUS - Penfold Theatre 1%

Alison Lewis - LIFTED - The Filigree Theatre 1%

Eric Beck - GOD OF CARNAGE - Gaslight Baker Theatre, Lockhart 1%

Tysha Calhoun and Melinda Ellisor - CRIMES OF HTE HEART - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%

Tysha Calhoun - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Gaslight Baker 1%

Justin Dam - RING OF FIRE - Georgetown Palace Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Farenthold - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House 18%

Rodd Simonsen - NEWSIES - Zilker Theatre Productions 13%

Victoria Peterson - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 13%

Victoria Schwartz - MACBETH - The Archive Theatre 9%

Beth Jenkins - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre 7%

Campbell Duncan and Mitchell Oden - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 6%

Buzz Moran - A WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold Theatre 5%

Rodd Simonsen - TICK TICK, BOOM! - Ground FloorTheatre 5%

Tommie Jackson - ROMEO AND JULIET - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 4%

Johann Solo - PECKIN THE CROWN - The VORTEX & Bottle Alley Theatre Company 3%

Phillip Owen - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Wimberley Players 3%

Jeff Miller - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - TexARTS 3%

Anthony Williams - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Ground Floor Theatre 3%

Mila Luna - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Austin ISD Performing Arts Center 2%

Kevin Rigdon - Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Wimberley Players 2%

Cris Skinner - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The City Theatre and Beyond August Productions 1%

Christopher Lugo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Austin ISD Performing Arts Center 1%

Robert S. Fisher - THE CATASTROPHIST - Austin Playhouse 1%

Tommie Jackson - SMELL OF THE KILL - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

Robert S Fisher - JUDITH - Hyde Park Theatre 1%

Jonathan Crouch - HEDDA GABLER - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 0%

Eric Flores - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Ground Floor Theatre 0%

Robert Fisher - PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS - Austin Playhouse 0%

Carl Ziegler - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? - City Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dustin Bartee - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House 11%

Ameer Mobarok - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Central Theatre Academy 6%

Scott Shipman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 5%

Tyler Spillmann - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theater 5%

Kaleb Quinn - HAIR - Texas State University 4%

Alex Rudd - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS 4%

Jackson Pritchett - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Betty Ortwein - WIZARD OF OZ - Georgetown Palace 3%

Will Mercer - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Christian Erben - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS Association 3%

Hailey Thomas - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 3%

Sarah Rickert - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy/City of Buda 3%

Samantha Watson - 9 TO 5 - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 3%

Anthony Ezell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Taylor Aronson - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 2%

Lorri Boyd - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Allison Engel - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Morgan Montgomery - SEUSSICAL - Texas State University 2%

Sullivan Brown - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 2%

Haley Smith Patterson - TICK, TICK, BOOM - Ground Floor Theatre 2%

Tommie Jackson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 2%

Nate Nelson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Rachel Pallante - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS 1%

Ray DeJohn - SWEENEY TODD - TexARTS 1%

Melissa Hardaway - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ella Kriegel - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Texas State University 8%

Kriston Woodreaux - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre 7%

Liz Catching - GLORIA - Texas State University 6%

Gareth Schulte - DAUGHTER OF SAINT NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker theatre 6%

Sullivan Brown - THE LION IN WINTER - The Georgetown Palace 5%

Will Mercer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre 5%

Diego Montana-Huazano - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Texas State University 4%

Kevin Gates - CLUE - The Wimberley Players 4%

Nicholas Garza - THE INHERITANCE - Zach Theatre 3%

Christine Bush - MACBETH - The Archive Theatre 3%

Josh Kok - GLORIA - Texas State University 3%

Amado DeHoyos - MACBETH - The Archive Theatre 2%

Ben Bazan - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Ground Floor Theatre 2%

Karin Cunningham - CLUE - The Wimberley Players 2%

Abby Crocker - MACBETH - The Archive Theatre 2%

Alison Talvacchio - PECKIN THE CROWN - The VORTEX & Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

Miranda Marquez - AMADEUS - Penfold Theatre 2%

William Wayne Windle - ROMEO & JULIET - Wimberley Playhouse 2%

Mitchell Oden - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theater 2%

Luke Jenkins - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Dawn Wright Calvert - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%

Roxanne Strobel - COVER OF LIFE - Wimberly Players 1%

Aleah Petmecky - ROMEO AND JULIET - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 1%

Shea White - DAUGHTER OF ST. NICHOLAS - Gaslight Baker theatre 1%

Brittin Tate - ROMEO AND JULIET - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 18%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Central Texas Theatre Academy 16%

SOMEBODY LOVES YOU MR. HATCH - Zach Theatre 16%

VAUDEVILLE - SHIPWRECK CRUISE SHIP - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 9%

RAP UNZEL - The Vortex / Brown Boy Productions 8%

MATILDA Jr. - TexARTS 8%

VAUDEVILLE AT THE BAKER - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 6%

FOOTLOOSE - TexARTS 5%

DISNEY'S MOANA - New Braunfels Performing Arts 4%

WHEN SHE HAD WINGS - TILT Performance Group 4%

DISNEY'S LION KING JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - TexARTS 3%

VAUDEVILLE - SHIPWRECK CRUISE STIP - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Gaslight-Baker Theater 16%

Bastrop Opera House 15%

Zach Theatre 14%

Broke Thespian Theatre Company 9%

Central Texas Theatre Academy 8%

Zilker Theatre Productions 7%

The Wimberly Players 6%

The VORTEX & Bottle Alley Theatre Company 5%

TexARTS 4%

City Theatre Austin 3%

Deaf Austin Theatre 3%

Penfold Theatre 3%

VIBE Entertainment Group 2%

Morgan Theatre Company 1%

River City Pops 1%

TILT Performance Group 1%

Stage Austin 1%

The Stage Austin 1%

City Theatre Company 0%