Review: CELEBRATING 20 SEASONS OF IMPACT ARTS at McCullough Theatre

In the heart of Austin, Texas, Impact Arts has been a beacon of creativity and opportunity for two decades, shaping the lives of young artists through theatrical expression. Founded by the visionary Ginger Morris, Impact Arts has nurtured the dreams of high-school and college-aged performers, guiding them toward excellence in the arts. As the organization marks its milestone anniversary, it did so in spectacular fashion with a musical revue that brought together a constellation of illustrious alumni, current company members, and enthusiastic supporters.

Coy Branscum, Jordan Tuffentsammer, Sarah Zeringue, Monica Oliva Willis, Abigail Bensman, Stone Mountain, Hanna Roberts, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Payton Cahoon, Libby Detling, Stella Frye-Ginsberg, David Peña, Grace Sarosdky, Jessica O'Brien, Lizzie Sikora, Sarah Reynolds, Andrew Cannata, Donelvan Thigpen, Lena Owens, and Savannah Cole.

The anniversary event underscored the enduring impact of Summer Stock Austin, a vital part of Impact Arts. It was an evening filled with reminiscences of growth, friendship, and the transformative power of artistic expression. For many participants, Summer Stock transcended being merely a theatre program; it became a second home where they discovered their voice and passion.

"Celebrating the 20 Seasons Spectacular was nothing short of magical. Seeing so many alumni come together from far and wide to share memories and celebrate 20 years of performances, friendships, and community was truly heartwarming. With our current company of over 100 members and the youngest students who played munchkins last season, we had about 140 people on the McCullough stage. Generations of performers relived the past and looked toward the future. I can’t think of anything more special.” - Ginger Morris (Co-Founder and Director, Impact Arts)

The revue featured a rich tapestry of musical numbers spanning 20 seasons of Impact Arts productions, showcasing the abundant talent within Austin. Audiences were treated to memorable group performances such as “Trouble” (Donelvan Thigpen and Company), “Footloose” (Donelvan Thigpen, Noah Wood, Peyton Cahoon, Lena Owens, Monica Willis, and Company), and “One Day More” (JP Lopez, Stone Mountain, Aiden Cox, Peyton Siegal, Brenna Berry, Grace Goldicot, Sarah Reynolds, and David Peña). The evening also included heartfelt duets like “Always Look on the Bright Side” (Ben Roberts and Matt Kennedy) and “It Takes Two” (Donelvan Thigpen and Lena Owens), among many others. Solos full of emotion, mischief, and passion included "Piragua" (JP Lopez), “If They Could See Me Now” (Sara Burke), “Superstar” (Coy Branscum), “Santa Fe” (Stone Mountain), and “Pulled” (Hannah Roberts). And who can forget the youngest company members performing songs from past shows like The Wizard of Oz and Annie.

Adding to the local talent on stage, audiences enjoyed a special live performance by Vincent Jamal Hooper, a beloved Austinite currently starring as Simba in Broadway's The Lion King. His rendition of "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," performed alongside Jessica O'Brien, showcased the caliber of talent nurtured by Impact Arts. Mr. Hooper also served as the evening's charismatic emcee, bringing grace and charm to the job.

A highlight of the evening was a tribute to Allen Robertson, featuring a medley of songs from original shows he developed for the program throughout the years. Mr. Robertson, a cherished figure in the Austin theatre and creative community, has mentored numerous members of Summer Stock, leaving a lasting impact on all who have worked with him.

One of these remarkable artists is the multi-talented Ben Roberts, known for his work as a music arranger, performer, and creator of the new musical Ferdinand. Impact Arts honored this talented alum by showcasing a medley of songs from his original production performed by the captivating voices of JP Lopez, Jessica O'Brien, and Ben's twin sister, Hannah Roberts.

The evening ended on a high note with alumni and members of the 2024 Summer Stock Company performing crowd-favorite musical theatre hits "Seasons of Love" and "Don’t Stop Believing", receiving thunderous applause and leaving a lasting impression.

As I reminisce on writing this, memories flood back of sitting in the audience at countless Impact Arts productions—Summer Stock Austin, CAP, and Texas Arts Project—where I watched my daughter and many young artists perform. Many of them have gone on to thrive professionally across the globe. The effect of Ginger Morris and her organization is profound. As Impact Arts celebrates 20 years, their journey is far from over. They remain dedicated to fostering a nurturing environment where young artists can thrive and dreams can take flight. Each season, Impact Arts reaffirms its role as a cornerstone of Austin's cultural landscape, demonstrating the enduring power of art to uplift, inspire, and transform lives.

Here are some of what the artists and audience members had to say about the celebration and Impacts Arts:

“Ginger Morris is a singular force, endlessly dedicated to ensuring that Central Texas’ young artists are empowered with world-class opportunities year-round. Summer Stock Austin has served as a cornerstone of our region’s arts scene for twenty glorious years, and I’m so grateful for the privilege to have worked alongside Ginger and the passionate SSA community over the past decade.” - Adam Roberts (Adam Roberts Voice, Resolutionary Works, ATXMusicals)

“Tonight, I could experience the growth and impact that “Impact Arts” has had on so many of my friends, whom I had not seen in years. I’m amazed at the growth, interpretation, and artistry of each one.” - Leonela Hernandez (Alum)

“It was a privilege to be surrounded by so much talent and to be directed by Ginger. It was an easy show to put together because Ginger’s vision was clear and articulated well.” - Lizzie Sikora (Alumn)

“The 20th Anniversary Show of Summer Stock Austin was fantastic!!! It was awesome to see the evolution of talented Austin area high school and college students to Broadway stars of today! We are fortunate in central Texas to have Impact Arts in our community nurture and train students with a passion for live theatre.” - Elizabeth Seither (Audience Member)

“Coming back to Austin and working on this show brought back so many good memories. I mean, I would do anything for Ginger. She’s the real deal. A pillar of the Austin musical theatre community! And you could tell everyone on stage felt so grateful and excited to be working with her again.” - Stone Mountain (Alumn)

“Impact Arts has encouraged me to expand my creative potential, provided me and many others with opportunities to courageously educate and bravely learn, and enabled educators and students to approach professional theatre from a safe and supportive environment.” - Matt Kennedy (Alumn)

“I have been a patron of Summer Stock Austin for 20 years. And I was the very first investor in Impact Arts - when Impact Arts became its own non-profit Organization - in 2021. I am still a huge fan and supporter of these talented artists and love seeing so many of them back on an Austin stage! Bravo! - Linda Mountain (Supporter of the Arts and Audience member).

Congratulations to Ginger Morris, her team, and her collaborators for providing young artists with a place to call home, a place where they can express their creativity, build enduring friendships, and cultivate a love for live theatre. For more about Impact Arts, visit their website.

Summer Stock Austin (SSA) 2024 Season

The Little Mermaid

July 27th through August 11th, 2024

McCullough Theatre

Lyrics by: HOWARD ASHMAN & GLENN SLATER

Music by: ALAN MENKEN

Book by: DOUG WRIGHT

Immerse yourself in the magical underwater world of Disney's The Little Mermaid, where dreams and adventures take center stage. Follow the enchanting journey of Ariel, whose quest for love and self-discovery reminds us to cherish our dreams and find the courage to pursue them against all odds. With timeless songs like "Under the Sea" and "Part of Your World," it’s a true family classic that brings together unforgettable characters and a stunning visual spectacle!

Guys and Dolls

August 2nd through August 11th, 2024

McCullough Theatre

Music and Lyrics by: FRANK LOESSER

Book by: JO SWERLING and ABE BURROWS

Step into the vibrant streets of New York City with Guys & Dolls, a musical comedy brimming with charm, wit, and iconic tunes. A colorful cast of gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries navigate love and luck in this thrilling, fast-paced tale. Featuring classic hits like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," this legendary musical will captivate audiences with its humor, romance, and a dash of the unexpected.

