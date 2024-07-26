Cast and Creatives Announced For Arcadia at Austin Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Playhouse has announced the cast and creatives for Arcadia written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Lara Toner Haddock playing September 13 – October 6, 2024. Tickets on sale Thursday, August 8 at austinplayhouse.com/arcadia.

Praised by many critics as the finest play from “one of the most significant contemporary playwrights” in the English language Arcadia explores the relationship between past and present, order and disorder, certainty and uncertainty. Written by award-winning English playwright Tom Stoppard and first produced in 1993 this play weaves back and forth through time addressing major questions of art, science, and history, and how they intersect.

Casting for Arcadia includes Alyssa Hurtado as Thomasina Coverly, Ismael Soto III as Septimus Hodge, Andrea Osborn as Hannah Jarvis, Tobie Minor as Bernard Nightingale, Huck Huckaby as Richard Noakes/Jellaby, Lara Toner Haddock as Lady Croom, Joseph Garlock as Valentine Coverly, Sarah Chong Dickey as Chloe Coverly, and Liam Minor as Augustus Coverly/Gus Coverly.

“Arcadia is a brilliant play of ideas that tackles everything from romanticism to chaos theory, but at its core is this beautiful, beating heart about the joy of being human,” said director Toner Haddock. “This joy is also at the heart of our mission at Austin Playhouse - to celebrate the human experience. Arcadia opened our second season in 2001 and I was honored to be part of that landmark production. Revisiting these incredible characters with a new ensemble is the perfect way to open our 25th season.”

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock. Consulting direction by Don Toner who directed Austin Playhouse's original production of Arcadia in 2001. The production team also includes lighting design by Mark Novick, scenic design by Mike Toner, sound design by Robert S. Fisher, costume design by Buffy Manners, and Barry Miller as stage manager.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse's interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St.

ARCADIA | September 13 - October 6, 2024

Arcadia

by Tom Stoppard

directed by Lara Toner Haddock

September 13–October 6, 2024

Thurs – Sat at 7:30 p.m. | Sun Sept 15, Sept 29 & Oct 6 at 2:00 p.m. | Sun Sept 22 at 5:00 p.m.

Austin Playhouse (West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd St. | Austin TX 78705

austinplayhouse.com/arcadia

Tickets are $24-46; with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets are available at austinplayhouse.com; group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com

Called “the greatest play of our age” by The Independent, Tom Stoppard's Arcadia dances back and forth across the centuries, moving smoothly between 1809 and the present as it explores the nature of truth and time, the difference between classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of sex on our life orbits- the attraction Newton left out.

Age Recommendation: 13 and up for mild adult language. Children under 5 are not permitted.

Ticketing Information: Tickets for the 2024-2025 Season range from $24-46 with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets. Group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Single tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 25th season. Currently under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, and Associate Artistic Directors Ben Wolfe and Sarah Fleming Walker, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin's artistic community. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.

