WRONG TURN AT LUNGFISH Comes to Rover Dramawerks Next Month

Rover Dramawerks will continue their 24th Season with the dramatic comedy Wrong Turn at Lungfish by Garry Marshall and Lowell Ganz. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running August 1-17 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Peter (played by Dennis G.W. Millegan) is a blind and bitter former college professor and Anita (played by Andie Pace) is a saucy, streetwise young woman who volunteers to read to him in the hospital. The clash of intellect and wit takes the two from animosity and fear to friendship and understanding. Both come with questions, hers dealing with her station in life and her handsome yet abusive boyfriend Dominic (played by Dominic Mangiocco), and his about past life choices. As their relationship develops, both end up with hopeful answers. Anna Antonia plays the overextended nurse.

Sara Jones serves as director, with Karina Barrett as stage manager. Set design is by Nicole Randall with Russell Sims as master carpenter. Costume design is by Sakura Brunette, and props design is by Jessi Morris. Robbi Holman serves as sound designer, and lighting design is by Catherine M. Luster. Sean M. Lewis is fight choreographer, Elizabeth Kirkland is intimacy coordinator, and Kenneth Hall serves as the board op for lights and sound.

Authors Garry Marshall and Lowell Ganz are well-known in film and television, Marshall having created Happy Days, adapted Neil Simon’s play The Odd Couple for the popular TV series, and directed such films as Pretty Woman, Beaches, and The Princess Diaries. He was also an actor in Hocus Pocusand Soapdish, to name a few. Ganz created Laverne and Shirley and was a screenwriter for such films as Night Shift, City Slickers, Multiplicity, and A League of Their Own.

Thursday, August 1 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for Wrong Turn at Lungfish are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, August 2, featuring the cast and production team. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.

