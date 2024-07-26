Photos: City Theatre Presents LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

City Theatre continues the 2024 summer season with Eugene O’Neill’s acclaimed play LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT, running July 24 – August 4 at Genesis Creative Collective.

In this searing cry from the heart, one of the 20th century’s greatest playwrights paints an unflinchingly honest portrait of a dysfunctional and emotionally damaged family as they struggle – under crushing burdens of guilt, resentment, and dread – to maintain the unifying bonds of love. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Eugene O’Neill’s autobiographical play is widely regarded as his finest work.

Running July 24 – August 4 at Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722. General Seating $15-20. Center Reserved $22-27. Group, senior, and student discounts.

