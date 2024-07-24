WAITRESS To Complete ZACH Theatre's 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ZACH Theatre announces the addition of Waitress to the 2024-25 Season. One of the first regional theatres to produce Waitress, ZACH's production will run June 11–July 13, 2025 at The Topfer at ZACH under the direction of Cassie Abate. Previously announced for early summer 2025, The Wizard of Oz directed by Producing Artistic Director, Dave Steakley will now play August 13–September 21, 2025. Cast and creatives for each production will be announced at a later date.

Season subscribers may renew now. Visit zachtheatre.org/subscribe to learn more about subscriptions. Single tickets will go on sale mid-September 2024.

Nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical, Waitress is based on the 2007 indie film of the same name. Called “A little slice of heaven!" by Entertainment Weekly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

Premiering on Broadway in April 2016 to rave reviews with a national tour running from 2017 to 2019, Waitress became a cultural phenomenon. With music and lyrics from Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles, currently a select group of regional theatres across the United States have access to this heartwarming musical with ZACH being one of the first to bring Waitress to life regionally.

“Sara Bareilles' terrifc score is one of the best from the last decade and it possesses so much heart,” said Steakley. “Performed in the round with prime seating in Joe's Pie Diner, we look forward to sharing Jenna's journey in this intimate setting with Austin audiences.”

To close the 2024-25 Season, the Topfer at ZACH will transform with yellow brick roads as Dorothy and friends from L. Frank Baum's classic novel The Wizard of Oz come to life August 2025.

For more information on the full 2024-25 Season please visit zachtheatre.org/2024-25.

2024-25 MAINSTAGE SERIES ADDITION:

WAITRESS

June 11 – July 13, 2024 | The Topfer at ZACH Theatre

Book by Jessie Nelson

Music & Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Directed by Cassie Abate

Featuring original music by Sara Bareilles (“Brave”, “Love Song”) is the hit musical that is “a little slice of heaven” (Entertainment Weekly). Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's film, Waitress offers a heartwarming recipe for finding joy in unexpected places. Jenna, a waitress and skilled pie maker, grapples with a loveless marriage and a small-town life. When an unexpected pregnancy challenges her dreams, a baking contest and a charming new doctor offer her a chance at happiness. With the support of her quirky colleagues and loyal customers, Jenna discovers the courage she needs to pursue her dreams.

Age Recommendation: Ages 13 and up

2024-25 MAINSTAGE SERIES SCHEDULE CHANGE:

THE WIZARD OF OZ

August 13 – September 21, 2025 | ZACH360 on The Topfer at ZACH

Book by Jim Eiler

Music by Jeanne Bargy and Jim Eiler

Lyrics by Jim Eiler

Adapted from the book by L. Frank Baum

Directed by Dave Steakley

Step into the immersive world of ZACH360, where yellow brick roads will wind through the Topfer Theatre guiding you on a journey like any other. Take part in the enchantment of The Wizard of Oz like never before where the audience, greeted by a Depression-era cowboy band, will be whisked away on a reinvention of the most beloved story of all time. Audience members of all ages will find themselves engaged in the storytelling, as actors and musicians invite you into this imaginative musical that reminds us there is no place like home.

Age Recommendation: Ages 5+

For more information on the full 2024-25 Season please visit zachtheatre.org/2024-25.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, or in person at the ZACH Theatre Box Office Tuesday through Friday, 12–5p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited number of Pay–What–You–Will tickets are available the first week of the performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0541 x126 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family Series shows. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

Visit zachtheatre.org/shows-events/subscribe for more information about subscriptions.

