Feature: DISNEY “TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS” at LADY BIRD JOHNSON WILDFLOWER CENTER

Austin’s fall arts scene is glowing a little brighter (and spookier) this season. Texas Performing Arts and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center have transformed the beloved native-plant haven into something straight out of Halloween Town. For the first time in Texas, fans can step directly into Tim Burton’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LIGHT TRAIL, an illuminated outdoor adventure running through November 30, 2025.

The experience reimagines the cult-favorite 1993 film in lights, sound, and immersive projections that guide guests through the hauntingly whimsical worlds of Halloween Town and Christmas Town. Think Jack Skellington under Texas stars, Sally glowing among wildflowers, and Zero the ghost dog leading the way down a moonlit trail.

A NATIONAL HIT MAKES ITS TEXAS DEBUT

Austin is one of only two U.S. cities hosting this dazzling event, the other being New York City, where it returned this year by popular demand. The project comes from Adventurelive, the producers behind HAMILTON, and Spain-based creators LETSGO, known for Tim Burton’s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature. Together, they have crafted a walk-through wonderland featuring interactive video projections, intelligent LED lighting, and 3D-printed sculptures of Burton’s unforgettable characters.

“I want to make an experience that surprises people, that is both visually stunning and sonically cool,” says Adventurelive Founder Jeffrey Seller. “It’s a thrilling new way to experience Tim Burton’s story, and it looks amazing in the Wildflower Center.”

“Following the overwhelming success of the light trail in New York City, we’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary experience to Austin,” adds LETSGO Founder Iñaki Fernández.

WHERE NATURE MEETS NIGHTMARE (IN THE BEST WAY)

By day, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center celebrates the beauty of native Texas landscapes. By night this fall, it glows with Burton’s dreamlike blend of light and shadow. More than 8,300 square feet of installations turn the trails into an otherworldly celebration of art, imagination, and holiday spirit.

“This is incredibly fun to share with our community,” says Lee Clippard, Executive Director of the Wildflower Center. “It’s a fantastical experience that fits beautifully into our setting.”

Bob Bursey, Executive and Artistic Director of Texas Performing Arts, notes, “We’re excited to offer Austin a new must-see fall experience by continuing our relationship with the producers of HAMILTON and partnering for the first time with our UT colleagues at the Wildflower Center.”

A SEASONAL CELEBRATION FOR ALL AGES

Guests wander alongside Jack, Sally, and Zero for a delightfully eerie stroll filled with familiar songs and shimmering surprises. Whether you’re a die-hard Burton devotee or simply love a fall evening surrounded by art and nature, this is one of Austin’s signature seasonal outings. There are more than enough Insta worthy spots along the trail! Bring the whole family, the kids will love this. And if you’re an adult fan, make your entrance late to avoid the lines.

Exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, and more designed by Creative Goods Design & Supply is available on-site to complete the experience.

IF YOU GO

What: Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

When: Through November 30, 2025 (Wednesday–Sunday, dusk to 10:15 p.m.)

Where: Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave., Austin, TX 78739

Tickets: Starting at $31 | TexasPerformingArts.org

(512) 471-1444

Group Sales: DTG.Group.Sales@Disney.com

800-439-9000 (Mon–Fri)