Cast Set for YELLOW FACE Regional Premiere at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the regional premiere of Yellow Face written by David Henry Hwang playing February 12–28, 2026 at Ground Floor Theatre.

Directed by Sandy Lam, Yellow Face is part of the Directors Rising Program, a mentoring project for new directors. Premiering Off-Broadway in 2007 with a Broadway revival by Roundabout Theatre Company in 2024, Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang is a memoir based on both fact and fiction. Drawing from experiences with the 1990 Miss Saigon casting controversy, the play includes questions on race and of the interaction between culture, media, and politics with humor and warmth.

“When Ground Floor Theatre invited me to be a part of the Directors Rising Program, I was excited for the opportunity to grow as a theatre artist in community with people who truly care about telling underrepresented stories! As an Asian American artist, it was affirming to find a space that puts Asian Americans at the center of telling Asian American stories,” said director Lam. “Though Yellow Face was written in 2007, as of 2026, Asian Americans still endure race-based erasure and discrimination. I hope to call attention to this history of harm while also celebrating and honoring the efforts of the Asian American community, from then to now, in fighting for a more just world.”

The cast includes Matthew Vo as DHH, Norman Tran as HYH, Justin Garrett Smith as Marcus, Claire Shelton as Announcer/NWOAOC, Sarah Elizabeth Lim as Leah Anne Cho and others, Philip Trieu as BD Wong/Rodney and others, Bryan Headrick as Stuart Ostrow and others, and Hatlyn Barricklow as Jane Krakowski and others.

“This is our third season to include our Directors Rising Program with a director on the Main Stage,” said GFT Producing Artistic Director Lisa Scheps. “Sandy is a wonderful voice to work on this piece as one of their first directing projects… I couldn’t be happier.”

With direction by Sandy Lam, the production team includes scenic design by Veeny Revilla, costume design by Claire Shelton, lighting design by Jacqueline Sindelar, property design and set dressing by Analisse Quiñones, sound design by Ben Aqua, intimacy direction by Andy Grapko, technical direction by Frederick Demps, graphic design by Khahn Tran with Valerie Johnson as production stage manager and Tai Lyles as stage manager.