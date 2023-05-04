Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE

ZACH Theatre has announced cast and creatives for Noises Off written by Michael Frayn. Bringing the backstage onstage with shenanigans in this hilarious audience favorite, Noises Off plays June 14 - July 9, 2023 at The Topfer at ZACH under the direction of recently appointed Associate Artistic Director, Monique Midgette.

This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe's production of "Nothing On" in three stages: dress rehearsals, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run.

Progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in a dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members, slamming doors, falling trousers, and flying sardines in their final performances, audiences are treated to a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek that truly challenges the age-old saying "the show must go on." With influences from 70s and 80s slapstick sitcoms Midgette will bring new exuberant hijinks to this ZACH summer production.

"Noises Off has been a huge favorite among actors and theatregoers for decades and I am so excited to bring it to ZACH! Farce, the type of high comedy used in the show, is found in everything from British comedies to the Kristin Wiig film, Bridesmaids," said director Midgette. "We LOVE to see quirky characters put in unbelievable situations and wait for it to all hit the fan! And this is just the cast you want to take that ride with. Our production features ZACH favorites like Marc Pouhe and Andre Martin along with newcomers like Tonie Knight and Philip Kershaw and they make my job so easy. Bring your friends, coworkers, a date, and be prepared to laugh all night long!"

Casting for Noises Off includes Marc Pouhé - Lloyd Dallas, Tonie Knight as Dotty Otley/Mrs. Clackett, Andre Martin as Garry Lejeune/Roger, Maggie Anderson as Brooke Ashton/Vicki, Liz Beckham as Belinda Blair/Flavia, Tobie Minor as Frederick Fellowes/Philip/Sheikh, Philip Kershaw as Tim Allgood, Mai Le as Poppy Norton-Taylor, Michael Stuart as Selsdon Mowbray/Burglar, and Mariel Ardila as Female Understudy.

Noises Off is directed by Monique Midgette. Todd Rosenthal as Scenic Designer, Lindsay Fuori as Scenic Adaptation; Skylight Music Theatre as Original Scenic Construction; Aaron Kubacak as Costume Designer; Austin Brown as Lighting Designer; Christopher Evans as Sound Designer; Tobie Minor as Fight Choreographer; Shannon Richey as Stage Manager; Casey Boriskie as Assistant Stage Manager; Ruben Cruz as Assistant Stage Manager; and Insha Iqbal as Assistant Director.

Special Events in celebration of Noises Off:

Pride Night on Thursday, June 15, 2023

Press and Champagne Opening Night - Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:30pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

ASL/Open Captioned performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:30pm.

Performance Details:

When: June 14-July 9, 2023

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 S Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's Box Office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

About Noises Off

In this rip-roaring classic, hilarious farce, a touring theatrical troupe is performing Nothing On, a silly comedy in which lover frolic, doors slam, and double entendres are tossed with abandon. After a bad dress rehearsal, the set revolves, giving us a behind-the-scenes view of hijinks on a spectacularly disastrous Opening Night a month later. The stage manager desperately tries to keep the action flowing, juggling love affairs, and deteriorating relationships among The Acting Company, and lots and lots of sardines. Pure raucous fun!

Age recommendation: 10 and up

Run time: Two hours and 35 minutes with one intermission.

PRESS: For press seats, interviews, and all other inquiries, please contact nicole.shiro@motelycrewmedia.com.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited number of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for the first weekend of performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family Series shows, including Noises Off, June 14 to July 9; and Head Over Heels, August 9 to September 10, and all 2023-24 shows. ZACH XP Members get early access to reserve seats for the 2023-24 season Summer 2023. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

Visit zachtheatre.org/shows-events/subscribe to learn more.

COVID PROTOCOLS AND HEALTH AND SAFETY:

Though masks are optional at ZACH Theatre at this time, wearing a high-quality mask (KF94, KN95, or better) is encouraged as it can provide individuals with additional protection.

The health and safety of our ZACH family has always been our first priority, and we will continue to monitor risk levels in Austin and update our policies in accordance with CDC and Austin Public Health guidelines.

Find a complete list of ZACH's Health & Safety commitments, please visit zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.