Cast Set For FAIRVIEW at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre has announced casting for the Austin premiere of Fairview directed by Anderson. Written by Jackie Sibblies Drury Fairview plays February 20 – March 8, 2025 at Ground Floor Theatre.

Commissioned by Berkley Rep and Soho Repertory Theatre, Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It follows a middle-class family preparing a birthday dinner for their grandmother only to learn they are under “surveillance.”

“I was so happy when Ground Floor asked me to direct Fairview. Jackie Sibblies Drury did a wonderful job crafting this piece which challenges our perceptions of race and class in the U.S.,” said director Anderson. “In many ways she lifts us up to a higher standard of humanity while making us laugh at the same time.”

The cast includes Chelsea Manasseri as Beverly, Claude Xavier as Dayton, Mariah Epps as Jasmine, Cynthia Mugeni as Keisha, Suzanne Balling as Suze, Chris Skinner as Mack, Hatlyn Barricklow as Bets, and Jon Cook as Jimbo.

With direction by Anderson, the Production Team includes scenic design by Gary Thornsberry, lighting design by J Mwaki, property design and set décor by Liz Tyson, sound design by Cresent Haynes, intimacy direction by Andy Grapko, graphic design by Erica Moreno, technical direction by Fred Demps with Mia Gomez-Reyes as Production Stage Manager and Analisse Quiñones as Stage Manager.

Fairview is a provocative, genre-defying play that explores issues of race, privilege, and surveillance through a gripping narrative. The story follows a well-off African American family's home as they prepare for Grandma's birthday. But as the play unfolds, layers of tension, power dynamics, and unsettling truths are revealed, ending in an examination of race in America. Winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Fairview is a bold, thought-provoking work that challenges both its characters and its viewers to rethink who is watching—and who is being watched.

