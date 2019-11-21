BWW Review: Captial T Theatre's IT IS MAGIC Casts a Spell on Austin Audiences

A first-time playwright is casting an adult adaptation of The Three Little Pigs at a low-budget community theatre. But who will play the wolf?

IT IS MAGIC is a show for people who love stories - and especially those who love theatre. Not all is as it seems in this dark comedy written by Mickle Maher and directed by Mark Pickell. The plot is full of secrets, superstitions, and this production by Capital T Theatre will almost certainly have the audience under its spell.

Hyde Park Theatre provides an imitate setting - and the performers make creative use of every inch of the available space. The set itself is simple but effective. The lighting design (Patrick Anthony) brilliantly contributes to the otherworldly atmosphere of several scenes. But from the time the lights come up, it is the talented cast that steals the show.

John Christopher is outstanding as Tim - who is auditioning for the role of the wolf. He delivers several lengthy monologues so faultlessly and passionately that the audience groans in unison as playwright Deb (Katherine Catmull) deliberates over whether he should be cast in the leading role. As the quirky, artistic sisters Deb and Sandy - Katherine Catmull and Rebecca Robinson remain onstage throughout the show, and the audience roots for both as the actors lend seemingly endless energy to their roles. In the role of Ken, Robert Pierson quickly establishes himself as the perfect antagonist. And Jill Blackwood rounds out the cast with a brief but shining performance as Liz.

With a runtime of 90 minutes, this production makes for a fun night out! The performances are solid and the story is a witty escape from the mundane. Don't miss the final shows taking place this weekend - Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm. For tickets at more information visit http://capitalt.org/wp/.





