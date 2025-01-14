XIanon 'Chlloe' Liu Named 2024-2025 National Vision, Inc. BIPOC Stage Management Fellow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Xianon “Chloe” Liu (she/her) has been chosen as the National Vision, Inc. BIPOC Stage Management Fellow for the 2024-2025 season at Alliance Theatre. Liu moved to Atlanta and began her fellowship in July.



Liu, who identifies herself as a Chinese Stage Manager, recently graduated from the Stage Management Program at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale where her credits include Next to Normal, Green Suga Bloos, The Cherry Orchard, The Alley, and Twelfth Night, as well as Choir Boy and Escaped Alone at Yale Rep. She obtained a B.A. from Shanghai Theatre Academy and worked on productions in China which include the Shanghai Disney production of Beauty and The Beast, The Lion King, and the national tour of Man of La Mancha and The Sound of Music.



“As a young stage manager, the BIPOC Stage Management Fellowship has given me diverse opportunities for skill development across productions,” said Liu. “The Alliance has offered me a supportive platform to establish myself as an inclusive leader, providing a safe environment to learn from mistakes and infuse my cultural heritage and values. This experience is crucial in laying a strong foundation for my future career, imparting not only effective stage management skills but also nurturing collaborative expertise with empathy and care.”



As the National Vision, Inc. BIPOC Stage Management Fellow, Liu will work as a contributing member of the stage management department at the Alliance Theatre. They will work as the stage manager or assistant stage manager, primarily on the Coca-Cola Stage, for productions including the holiday favorite A Christmas Carol, as well as this season’s co-production of BUST with the Goodman Theater in Chicago, and Millions, the enhanced world premiere musical with a Broadway-experienced creative team. Additionally, she will be afforded the opportunity to develop a network of mentors inside and outside the Alliance while building a resume of top-of-field work experience.



Since arriving in Atlanta, Liu has served as a production assistant on Pearl Cleage’s Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard and stage manager for The Chinese Lady. Both shows were produced on the Hertz Stage.



“Moving to Atlanta for the Alliance Theater BIPOC Stage Management Fellowship has been one of the best decisions I've ever made. Participating in the inaugural production of Pearl Cleage’s Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard has allowed me to feel a strong sense of belonging within the Alliance community,” added Liu. “As an international individual of Asian descent, I've been welcomed with inclusivity and support, helping me grow both as a professional stage manager and as an independent team leader. With this robust experience at the Alliance, I'm looking forward to being involved in more amazing regional and Broadway productions in the future.”



