WALLPAPER To Be Presented As Part of Atlanta Fringe Festival

MerryCat Productions will premiere WALLPAPER at the 2024 Atlanta Fringe Festival, a postmodern drama inspired by The Yellow Wallpaper and The Marrow of Tradition.

Directed by Melissa Simmons, starring London Jaffa and Femmaeve MacQueen.

Wallpaper is a postmodern drama that troubles the feminist novella The Yellow Wallpaper (1892) by counterposing the white eugenic beliefs of the novella's author Charlotte Perkins Gilman with the anti-racist fiction and scholarship of Charles Chesnutt, author of The Marrow of Tradition (1901).

