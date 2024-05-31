WALLPAPER To Be Presented As Part of Atlanta Fringe Festival

Directed by Melissa Simmons, starring London Jaffa and Femmaeve MacQueen.

By: May. 31, 2024
WALLPAPER To Be Presented As Part of Atlanta Fringe Festival
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

MerryCat Productions will premiere WALLPAPER at the 2024 Atlanta Fringe Festival, a postmodern drama inspired by The Yellow Wallpaper and The Marrow of Tradition.

Directed by Melissa Simmons, starring London Jaffa and Femmaeve MacQueen.

Wallpaper is a postmodern drama that troubles the feminist novella The Yellow Wallpaper (1892) by counterposing the white eugenic beliefs of the novella's author Charlotte Perkins Gilman with the anti-racist fiction and scholarship of Charles Chesnutt, author of The Marrow of Tradition (1901).




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos