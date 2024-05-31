WALLPAPER To Be Presented As Part of Atlanta Fringe Festival

Directed by Melissa Simmons, starring London Jaffa and Femmaeve MacQueen.
MerryCat Productions will premiere WALLPAPER at the 2024 Atlanta Fringe Festival, a postmodern drama inspired by The Yellow Wallpaper and The Marrow of Tradition.
Wallpaper is a postmodern drama that troubles the feminist novella The Yellow Wallpaper (1892) by counterposing the white eugenic beliefs of the novella's author Charlotte Perkins Gilman with the anti-racist fiction and scholarship of Charles Chesnutt, author of The Marrow of Tradition (1901).
